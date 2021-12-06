top story Diversity quilt has a permanent home in the Ellensburg High School By RODNEY HARWOOD stafff writer Rodney Harwood Dec 6, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Ellensburg Arts Commissioner Jerald Dougherty works to mount the 6- by-8-foot quilt on the wall at Ellensburg High School. Courtesy photo The City of Ellensburg city council commissioned Kirkland artist Nina Vichayapai to create a quilt reflecting the diverse cultures in a historic design. Courtesy photo The diversity quilt utilizes the language of quilts as an iconic American storytelling craft to celebrate the diversity of the local region. It is now on display at Ellensburg High School. Courtesy photo Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Each section of the 6- by-8-foot quilt depicts a section of society, a piece of Kittitas Valley history so to speak, making up the collective whole that is Kittitas County.Now that piece of artwork has a permanent home in the Ellensburg High School. The Ellensburg City Council commissioned Kirkland artist Nina Vichayapai to create a quilt reflecting the diverse cultures in a historic design.“I think that having a piece of art like that in the high school can serve teaching tool or provide a means to spark conversation about the vast history of the different people that have called the Kittitas Valley home,” Ellensburg Arts Commissioner Jerald Dougherty said. “Where it’s located in the school is in a part of the building where the art classrooms are and some of the history and foreign language classrooms are. It’s in a location where instructors might be able to take advantage of its message.”The work utilizes the language of quilts as an iconic American storytelling craft to celebrate the diversity of the local region. Vichayapai collaborated with local organizations to source images for the project.The histories and groups included in this project feature the indigenous Yakama, the Black coal miners of Roslyn, pioneer-era Asian immigrants working on railroads and lumber mills, and modern-day Latinx communities.“The idea is to honor the rich cultural fabric of Ellensburg and Central Washington’s diverse past and present communities. The quilts patch together images sourced from the community through both historical archives and present groups,” Vichayapai said at the time of submitting the piece to the Visitors Center downtown.“The images collected are translated into fabric collages. These collaged squares are stitched together to make a vibrant quilt for display.” The community quilt is now a part of the high school and gives students and staff a chance to enjoy, celebrate public art and the diversity of within the community.The piece was on display at the downtown Visitors Center over the summer. Ellensburg City Council member Tristen Lamb said moving the it to the school better connects the educational process to what is valued in the community.“It wasn’t until I joined the Ellensburg Arts Commission as the council liaison that I realized the importance of art in our community, local economy, and schools,” Lamb said.“It's a great chance for our students to engage with art that was created specifically for our community. And, we know that connecting with art at a young age not only helps our future artists, but our future engineers and technology innovators too."The Arts Commission strives to promote awareness and appreciation of the visual arts by offering temporary art exhibits at the community venues and city property."There's a couple of reasons we decided to put it on display at the high school, Dougherty said. "One, there isn't a whole lot of art on the wall there, so getting some art into the schools from the city collection is important."This is the second time we've don't something like this. We put a collection of Richard Elliott's work in Morgan Middle School a couple years ago. This a continuation of that. It's a big piece and it need a big space to display it properly." 