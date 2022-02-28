Even their warmup had some pizazz to it.
As 15-year-old Adileny Bucio-Zambrano and her 16-year-old dance partner Brittney Lopez-Magaña waited for the rest of the group to arrive Wednesday afternoon, they hopped and popped, moonwalking in tandem before breaking off into impromptu freestyle moves that looked as if it had been choregraphed from the Michael Jackson songbook.
The senior dancers at the DubStep Studio laughed as the wrapped up their best Michael moment, complete with a roll of the black hat Michael made famous in his “Billie Jean” video.
The DubStep Studio dancers won four all-star invitations to New York City for Lifestyle, High School Reunion, Surrender, and Mirror at the national dance competition at the Kids Artistic Review in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
Bucio-Zambrano and Lopez-Magaña are the two senior dancers at the local studio and participated in seven dances in Idaho. The DubStep Studio did exceedingly well on the national dance stage at North Idaho College.
The 17-member dance team performing “If I Die Young,” won an overall high-point award for large group dance. All dancers received a scholarship for the Hollywood Dance experience, also winning a Judges Choice Award for most entertaining.
“I really love how you can express your emotions through dance. I think for our girls, it’s a healthy way to bring out your energy through expression,” Lopez-Magaña said. “Personally, dance has helped me live a healthier life with more purpose.”
Bucio-Zambrano agreed. “I grew up watching my sister Adriana dance and I really liked it. She’s eight years older than me,” she said. “I watched her dance when I was 3.
“I’ve been dancing since I was 7. I really like the idea of being myself. I’m really comfortable here at the studio and I’m able to be myself here and I don’t have to change for anybody.”
Both agreed, with the rank of senior dancers comes a responsibility and accountability. There are 128 students, including the Cle Elum studio. Around 20 dance competitively on the traveling team, 35 perform at local competitions and the rest dance recreationally.
With the third-year experience, comes responsibility to be a part of the leadership that leads to award-winning performance, both individually and as a group.
“I take it seriously. I try to make sure everything is running smoothly. I don’t want it to fall apart. I try helping our juniors a lot because they’re family,” Bucio-Zambrano said. “I try to help them with their preparation and experience. They might have some questions or be nervous something.”
Lopez-Magaña also likes being a part of Team DubStep.
“I think it’s cool having girls look up to you like a role model,” she said. “It’s really cool how you can make connections and be there for the younger kids.
“It makes us accountable whenever you are, representing Ellensburg. I have a responsibility to being a great teacher, being easy to talk to and open to the kids here.”
DubStep Studio specializes in competitive dance, performance dance, toddler dance and activity classes, and adult dance classes.
The mission statement reads: “Whether you want to compete across the nation, perform at local community events, have an energetic toddler, or just want to bust a move, DupStep Dance Studio is the place to learn.”
Owner/head dance instructor Danette Cariveau and her assistant Cierra Howell work with all different skill levels at the studio on Water Street.
“What we do here is all based on performance quality no matter what style of dance. We develop the skills to go along with it,” Cariveau said. “My goal is community dance, bringing an affordable dance to anybody that wants to dance.
“Anybody that wants to do competitive dance, should be able to learn the skills they need. Competition is not everybody’s goal. We have a lot of fun classes for people to come in and learn to dance.”
At Coeur d’Alene, DupStep stepped up at the Kids Artistic Review, competing in Lyrical Jazz, Jazz and Novelty (character) dance styles.
Their next competition is May at the Seattle Show Stoppers.