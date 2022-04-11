It’s never too early to start thinking about country music on Patriot Night Under the Lights, and this year’s July 3 celebration is going to bring on one of the best in the business to town.
Easton Corbin’s distinct baritone voice has been bringing country western crowds their feet for quite some time. His chart-topping debut single “A Little More Country Than That” made him as a mainstay on the country charts.
Now he’s going to give Ellensburg a little taste of that greatness, helping the Kittitas Valley celebrate the nation’s birthday in a power fashion at Patriot Night Under the Lights in the Ellensburg Rodeo Arena.
Corbin is a seasoned veteran, having signed with Mercury Records Nashville in 2009. As of 2021, he’s sold over 500,000 albums and over 5 million singles.
His song “Are You With Me?” became an international hit in a remix version released by the Belgian DJ and record producer Lost Frequencies.
He signed a new record deal on Jan. 25 with Stone Country Records, which is his first major deal since leaving Mercury Nashville in 2018.
He’s been riding high on his most recent release “Didn’t Miss a Beat.”
Corbin knows how to bring the party. He was Billboard’s 2010 Top New Country Artist and his No. 1 hit with “Roll With It” put him on top of the charts.
The city of Ellensburg will partner the community celebration, holding family activities and organized games in Memorial Park and the City Pool this year. There will be food vendors as well, starting at 4 p.m.
The night will also include professional fireworks and more fun after the concert and more music Behind the Chutes for the Patriot After Party, featuring opening act Briana Renea.