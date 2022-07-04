Bobby Winingham, left, and Jim Hanson, right, of the at Kittitas County Military Vehicle Group, honored military veterans with a column of vehicles at Patriot Night Under the Lights Sunday at the Kittitas Valley Event Center in Ellensburg.
Easton Corbin takes a selfie with lead guitarist Stephan Laplante at Patriot Night Under the Lights Sunday at the Kittitas Valley Event Center in Ellensburg.
Fireworks light up the sky at Patriot Night Under the Lights Sunday at the Kittitas Valley Event Center in Ellensburg.
Jim Hanson of the Kittitas County Military Vehicle Group, left, takes a picture for concertgoers at Patriot Night Under the Lights Sunday at the Kittitas Valley Event Center in Ellensburg.
Briana Renea performs at Patriot Night Under the Lights Sunday at the Kittitas Valley Event Center in Ellensburg.
Easton Corbin performs at Patriot Night Under the Lights Sunday at the Kittitas Valley Event Center in Ellensburg.
Fireworks light up the sky at Patriot Night Under the Lights Sunday at the Kittitas Valley Event Center in Ellensburg.
Vietnam veteran Bobby Winingham of the Kittitas County Military Vehicle Group chats with concertgoers at Patriot Night Under the Lights Sunday at the Kittitas Valley Event Center in Ellensburg.
Easton Corbin sparked America’s 246th birthday celebrations at Patriot Night Under the Lights Sunday.
The headliner of Trenton, Florida, who became the 2010 American Country Awards New/Breakthrough Artist of the Year with his Country Music Association Single of the Year “A Little More Country Than That,” cherished the stars and stripes before fireworks and an after-party at the Kittitas Valley Event Center in Ellensburg.
“I’m excited to be back in Washington, finally,” said Corbin, as he dove into his new single “I Can’t Decide” after starting his set that included “Gotta Be Country,” a medley of Hank Williams’ “Hey, Good Lookin’” and Merle Haggard’s “Mama Tried,” Alan Jackson’s “Good Time,” and “All Over the Road.”
Fireworks lit up the sky from the east over Craig’s Hill above an orchestral rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” and Toby Keith’s “American Soldier.”
“Patriot Night Under the Lights is all about getting the community together to celebrate the Fourth of July and Independence Day, and in a staple down here in Ellensburg,” said Event Center director Kady Porterfield of the third such concert in four years after it began in 2019, shut down with COVID-19 concerns in 2020 and returned four days after Washington reopened in 2021. “Getting everyone together in the middle of the summer, it’s really exciting. We have a lot of patriotic people that really love our country here, so it’s really fun.”
Briana Renea, the 2018 International Music and Entertainment Association Country Female Artist of the Year of Canby, Oregon, opened the night’s music and closed at the Patriot After Party Show at Behind the Chutes.
The Kittitas County Military Vehicle Group, with a column on the stretch between the ticket office and parking lot, paid tribute to our heroes.
“It’s to honor the individual veteran who has given up their treasure, future and investments to serve,” said organizer Jim Hanson, who, with Vietnam veteran Bobby Winingham, welcomed concertgoers, answered questions, gave brief histories and snapped pictures as enthusiasts climbed into the Jeep mounted with a machine gun.
The Military Vehicle Group, which has a Facebook group and joins parades and veterans’ events as it lends vehicles to the Reserve Officer Training Corps, was in Cle Elum for Pioneer Days Saturday, ventured to Liberty for a parade Monday and plans to be in Roslyn for Labor Day.