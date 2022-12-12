ecr program

 Rodney Harwood/Daily Record

Music has a way of making things right, sometimes even spiritual, and the Ellensburg Community Radio audience has an excellent opportunity to tap into the musical exploration of host Ben Hansen Tuesday nights from 6 to 7 p.m. on his show “On the Road.”

Hansen touches on the concept that music makes the world go round and his setlists engage in anything from East Coast progressive folk to London jazz to Norwegian jazz and Indian disco.


