Music has a way of making things right, sometimes even spiritual, and the Ellensburg Community Radio audience has an excellent opportunity to tap into the musical exploration of host Ben Hansen Tuesday nights from 6 to 7 p.m. on his show “On the Road.”
Hansen touches on the concept that music makes the world go round and his setlists engage in anything from East Coast progressive folk to London jazz to Norwegian jazz and Indian disco.
“I’ve always been interested in exploring different music and learning about good music from around the world. This show is a good push for me to continue to do that,” said Hansen, who grew up in Goldendale and graduated from Central Washington University in 2019.
“My dad (Paul) was a truck driver and he was always buying cassette tapes at Flying J (Travel Center). I grew up with his collection of tapes and records. I think that kind of stuck with me.”
It’s hard to imagine Flying J factoring into his setlist selection, but Paul Hansen did introduce his son to Willie Nelson’s “On the Road Again,” which Ben starts the Ellensburg show off with every Tuesday night.
Like the rest of the ECR crew, Hansen is a volunteer at the local station that began its live internet radio stream in late October of 2014. There is diligence to his understanding and a method to the madness behind the “On the Road” playlist.
“Every week I try to do a different genre of music from around the world,” he explained. “Obviously American and UK are the easiest to find, but I do have genres like Indian disco to punk rock from the 70s.
“I did Norwegian jazz recently and Japanese-Indian. Over the years, I’ve followed internet forms and learned about random tracks. I’ll look up and find out what else a particular artist has done or looked into a specific music scene.”
His love to explore has led him to Brazilian rock, hip hop, spiritual jazz and various other styles of breathing life into musical expression.
“The music has always been something I want to explore. Doing this radio show helps me show music that you don’t often hear here in Ellensburg,” he said. “I want to share what I’ve discovered. My first episode was Brazilian rock back in April.
“I love music and it ties me to this project.”
The process behind the hour-long show is to research what he intends to put on the air and put it in MP3 format on a thumb drive to take to the station, where he loads it into the computer.
The day and age of the on-air presence of the disc jockey has fallen by the wayside, but he likes to introduce the music, maybe give a little historical background, before turning Ellensburg Community Radio listeners on to the world and the music made elsewhere.
Looking for a little something different?
“On the Road” on Tuesday night dials it up and puts it out there for the Kittitas Valley and the world on the world wide web to hear.
Ellensburg Community Radio is a local nonprofit radio station operated by a group of local citizens who want to bring the community together and have a little fun.
Programming shares stories, music, news, and upcoming events to celebrate the diversity and interesting characters who make up the town.