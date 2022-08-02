...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...
.Winds will be breezy across the Kittitas Valley, the eastern
Columbia River Gorge, and the Lower Columbia Basin through
Wednesday. Winds in combination with low humidity will cause
rapid fire spread in dry grassy areas.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641,
WA690, AND WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of
Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will
create issues for fire control in dry grassy areas. Fires may
spread rapidly.
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph, especially in
the Kittitas Valley.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
EDA Business Fund Grant Program applications begin Monday
The Ellensburg Downtown Association launched the second Business Fund Grant Program designed to support the economic vitality of local businesses from Aug. 1 to Sept. 1.
In 2021 the EDA awarded four- $1,000 grants to local Ellensburg businesses through this program, according to executive director Brenda DeVore,
Funds were used to support these local Ellensburg businesses finance projects ranging from marketing improvements to remodels and expansion of useable space to increase sales.
2022 Business Fund Program Details:
• Applicants may receive funding for approved project cost up to $1,000.
• Eligibility includes downtown retail and/or service businesses who have a physical address within the downtown boundaries.
• Must have been in business within the downtown core for the last 12 months Project Proposal May Include Façade improvements/beautification/expansion Building and IT upgrades Infrastructure Equipment replacement or updates Systems or process enhancements Business development expense Inventory expense Health/Safety improvements Ineligible Expenses Owner/Employee wages Business operating expenses, rent/mortgage/utilities Funding may not be used for expenses that have been or will be reimbursed by other federal or state funding programs Funding may not be used for a project already completed.