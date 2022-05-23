The sounds of local singer/songwriter Birdie Fenn Cent gently filtered through the air as the crowd meandered through some 19 vendors Wednesday night at the Ellensburg Downtown Association Night Market, adding a nice ambiance to the first of many markets throughout the summer.
The purpose of the outdoor market every third Wednesday in the Early Bird parking lot is multi-faceted, Ellensburg Downtown Association board president Kelle Vandenberg said.
It gives greater exposure to local businesses by bringing people into the downtown district, gives exposure to small businesses and let’s not forget that it’s a family activity on a Wednesday night.
Adults could grab a glass of wine as they visited with vendors selling anything from cookies, scented candles, and soap, to jewelry and attire to prime rib. Children pounced on the opportunity to see and touch the animals at the Donkey Petting Zoo.
“One of the things about the Holiday Market (at Gard Vintner) was that brick-and-mortar businesses stayed open during the hours of the market, and it brought in a lot more business,” Vandenberg said. “So, the micro businesses supported the brick and mortar and with this, we get a chance to support the micro-businesses by giving them more exposure.”
Several of the businesses on hand operate out of their homes or on consignment like Leather & Lace Candle Company, which features scented, hand-poured candles.
“I have around 10 locations around Ellensburg, Roslyn and Cle Elum. Places like the Old Mill Country Store and Thorp Fruit Stand. I do mostly postal orders,” owner Trisha Stanavich said. “I have two boys, so to come to markets like this gives me more time with them.
“I did the Holiday Market at Gard Vinter and really liked that. It went well and it was a super successful night. That’s why I want to do this throughout the summer.”
Early Bird intends to extend its hours, so food will be available, starting in June if folks want to take a break, grab a bite and listen to the music in the seated area.
“The music is new with this market. Birdie played tonight and we’ll have a different musician every month,” said event coordinator Lindsey DeJong Boisso, who also runs Blond Dog 509.
“The vendors are from all over. Some were with us during the Holiday Market, some are new. We look for businesses that don’t have a brick-and-mortar building in downtown Ellensburg and offer them a place to reach customers. This is such a great location. We want to give a way for small businesses to grow and look for ways of supporting them, while bringing people into downtown.”