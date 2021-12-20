Support Local Journalism


Lacey Hein couldn’t have been happier, standing in the storefront at Fitterer’s Furniture Friday morning as the Ellensburg Downtown Association prepared to announce the winners of the Shop Local Program.

The Cle Elum resident had come down valley to do a little Christmas shopping and ended up with a pretty nice present for herself. She bought a bag of live crickets for her Geckos at the Ellensburg Pet Center, parlayed that into a raffle ticket that ended up winning $1,000 bucks in the process.

“It’s exciting. I do a lot of my shopping here. I had my little girl and she wanted to go home, but I said let’s go to the pet store before we leave,” Hein said, holding the 10 $100 bills EDA executive director Brenda DeVore had presented. “I only uploaded the one receipt for the contest and ended up winning.”

Hein was one of 300 participants, and live crickets ended up making her holiday season.

The downtown association conducted the city-wide shop local program to benefit all merchants. Shoppers could submit receipts from local businesses, as many entries as they had purchases for $25 or more to enter.

“When you shop local, you are supporting the tax base, you’re supporting local businesses, the local sports team, the list goes on,” DeVore said. “You’re supporting someone’s dream. Someone had a dream to open a store and you’re helping them with that success.”

Second-place winner Ivy Dennis is originally from Texas and the snow falling outside was just the second time she’s seen the white stuff as Ellensburg moves closer to a White Christmas. She earned $500 for her part in the initial Shop Local program, which DeVore said will become an annual event.

“Shopping local and keeping money in town is important to support local business,” said Dennis, who works for Clean Image Services Inc. “We’re new to Ellensburg and we’re excited to be here. I really like shopping downtown and we plan to enter this next year.”

Nicole Hilderman purchased her family membership to Gallery One Visual Arts Center and picked up a couple of Art 2 Go packages for Carson, 8 and Zoey, 6. It was an investment into the local art scene and it turned into a $250 payout. She tried to give $50 dollars back to the EDA coffers, but DeVore declined.

“Spend it downtown,” the EDA director said.

“We really appreciate the creativity of our town and want support that,” Hilderman said. “We bought the family membership, we picked up the Ellensburg map on our coffee cups, which is a gift for my husband.

“It’s just important to support the arts and we’re happy to do that.”

The Mule was recognized as the local business with the most receipts turned in for Shop Local. It will receive a one-minute business profile video produced by the EDA.

Rodney Harwood

