Ellensburg High School Principal Beau Snow was awarded the Washington Secondary School Athletic Administration Association Honor Award for his work with athletics. The principal has volunteered as an announcer, scoreboard operator and scorebook keeper for many sports during his time with the district.
“I have always been an avid sports guy,” Snow said. “I think sports are a great part of what schools offer. It has been fun for me to support our athletes, this recognition is just icing on the cake for something I enjoy doing.”
Snow has over a decade of coaching experience in a variety of sports from his time as a teacher in Leavenworth, then coached basketball after coming to EHS. He believes athletics are an important part of education as they provide students with an outlet and a way to connect with adults outside the classroom.
“I think some of the most meaningful relationships that students build are with teammates and coaches,” he said. “I know how important they were to me as a student. I have seen students who, otherwise would have struggled to connect and struggled to find something to motivate them, find that in athletics. … I know all the extra things are super relevant to students to keep them motivated and keep them engaged in what we are doing.”
Snow didn’t know he was nominated for the award, as the nomination was sent in by Cole Kanyer, EHS athletic director. Kanyer said Snow stands out as a principal by what he contributes to athletics, and he deserved to be recognized for it. Snow winning the nomination came as no surprise to Kanyer.
“It is exceptionally rare to not see him at one of our events,” Kanyer said. “He just does so much for the athletic department.”