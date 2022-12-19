As the world moves closer to the new year, plans to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Ellensburg Rodeo are underway and the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame will kick off the festivities with an eight-night lecture series called Rodeo Night at the Museum, starting in January.
The series will stick to the 1923 theme and the year of the first rodeo with a series of discussions by people who have walked the trail, sharing the stories that make up the rich history of a rodeo (1923 to 2023) that was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 2020.
“I’m absolutely happy with the lineup of speakers we have coming in,” said Hall of Fame board member Daniel Beard. “We’ll have a lot of good representation from the Native Americans to the contestants to the music to board members to the Royal Court.
“We’ll have a cowboy panel to give us a contestant's view. The rodeo board will talk about plans. So, it’s going to be pretty special.”
Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame Historian Mike Allen, Ph.D., professor emeritus of History/University of Washington Tacoma, kicks it off on the fourth Monday of the new year with tales of the Old West and the rodeo’s humble beginnings to what has now become a legendary rodeo event.
“Mike Allen will be putting his knowledge into it. He’s been responsible for the (historical) archives since the beginning (of the Hall of Fame),” said Beard, whose Summit Pro Rodeo stock just got done bucking at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.
“He’s the one that can tell the story of what it was like and how it’s progressed.”
From humble beginnings to the 21st century, the stories speak for themselves. But on the Rodeo Night at the Museum, some local folks will speak on behalf of one of the Top 10 rodeos in the country.
Rodeo entertainer J.J. Harrison has worked the Ellensburg Rodeo for over a decade. The 100th will be his 13th year in the can.
“Without a doubt, Ellensburg is one of my favorite rodeos that I’ll ever do. A lot of that is the quality of rodeo, but most of it is the people that I work with there,” said Harrison.
“I’m impressed with the Native American culture that comes with it. It’s impressive when the Yakama come off the hill and when we do the Circle Dance to start (each day). It is amazing. I really enjoy rodeos that do that.”
The February speakers will include Kittitas elder Allen Aronica and Wanapum tribal member Jason Buck, whose late father was instrumental to the Indian Village cultural exchange and the dance in the arena for years. In the Wanapum culture, one does not speak the name of one who has passed for a year, so the family will speak on behalf of the plans for the 100th-year celebration.
The Ellensburg Rodeo has been privy to some of the greatest country music stars in the business. In 1984, it was the onset of country stars appearing in Ellensburg each year to kick off the Labor Day weekend rodeo.
Coveted names like Johnny Cash and June Carter (’84), Lee Greenwood (’85), Tim McGraw (’95), Rodney Crowell (’90), Tanya Tucker (’87 and ’93), Glen Campbell (’88), and others, came off the beaten path to perform in Central Washington.
Joel Smith and Kerry Clift will share the trail of country western stars who have graced the stage, which kicked off its more intimate setting Behind the Chutes in 2022.
The series is dedicated to preserving the legacy of the Ellensburg Rodeo, but more importantly to talk about the hundreds of volunteers and people behind the scenes that make it what it is.
The contestant experience: Cowboy panel: A View from the Chutes (April). Rodeo Board members discussion of Preserving History: The Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame (May). Scott Repp, Ken MacRae’s talk about Behind the Scenes: Rodeo Committee and Volunteers (June) and Julie Virden’s presentation of the contributions of the Rodeo Royalty will take rodeo fans through the summer.
The final presentation of the series in August will feature the photographs that captured the moment, including the work of Molly Morrow and former Daily Record photographer John P. Foster, who shot the Ellensburg Rodeo for 45 years.
Foster’s photo of world champion all-around cowboy Larry Mahan being dragged across the Ellensburg arena in 1971 was selected by the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery in 1981 to represent the sport of rodeo in an exhibit honoring Champions of Sport.
That image was voted the top rodeo photo of the year by the International Rodeo Writers Association.
Mahan, who was a five-time world all-around champion at the time, rode bareback horse Paper Doll for about five seconds before being tossed. He was whipped around into Paper Doll’s flank and was kicked on the back and legs.
The pickup riders arrived at the scene to calm the situation also landed kicks to Mahan. Mahan suffered a broken right leg in the deal.
“I haven’t been able to confirm yet, but I’d like to see if we can get Larry Mahan,” Beard said. “We’re going to have Molly Morrow, plus the people that were around that Larry Mahan picture.
“Foster has passed away, but we’re going to invite his wife to come down. We’ll talk about capturing the moment and the discussion around that picture for the night since it went into the Smithsonian Museum. It’s part of that display for sports moment.”
Either way, it turns out, Night at the Museum promises to be historic as well as entertaining and as Ellensburg rings in the new year and the Ellensburg Rodeo begins its celebration of the 100th year.