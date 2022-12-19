Support Local Journalism


As the world moves closer to the new year, plans to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Ellensburg Rodeo are underway and the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame will kick off the festivities with an eight-night lecture series called Rodeo Night at the Museum, starting in January.

The series will stick to the 1923 theme and the year of the first rodeo with a series of discussions by people who have walked the trail, sharing the stories that make up the rich history of a rodeo (1923 to 2023) that was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 2020.


Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

