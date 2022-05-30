The third-seed Ellensburg High School baseball team and 13-seed softball team took their WIAA Class 2A state championships runs as far as they could Saturday.
In baseball, the Bulldogs came away fourth in a 9-6 third-/fourth-place game loss to ninth-seed WF West (Chehalis) at Yakima County Stadium, while softball fell 11-3 to 14-seed Rochester in the consolation quarterfinals at Carlon Park in Selah.
BASEBALLCentral Washington Athletic Conference champion Ellensburg (16-11 overall) played to fourth place or better for the fifth time since 2014 and the sixth time since it finished that high in Class 3A in 1973.
“It was not unexpected among us who have been working with these kids for a while or for kids who have been in the program even in the recent past,” Bulldogs coach Todd Gibson said. “Our culture in Bulldog baseball is about hard work, excellence and family while learning to play the ‘whole game’ of baseball on a level that is above what they even they think they are capable of. Our kids’ baseball IQ after going through a spring season with us and relentlessly working on things that truly matter in this game is what has led to our consistency in winning.”
Ellensburg, which won Class 2A titles in 2014, 2017 and 2018, met the Bearcats (19-8) Saturday after having gotten the better of them in the 2016 quarterfinals, the 2017 final and the 2018 semifinals.
“Five out of the last seven years — take the two COVID years out where there was no baseball or playoffs — we have played in the final four and a place to win a state championship,” Gibson said. “Nobody else is doing that. Our kids have bought into what it’s about, and when you have excellent senior leadership among the players like we did this year, they are capable of taking those underclassmen and making them rise up, even after basically being off for two years.”
Four-seed Tumwater upset second-seed Columbia River 1-0 — the same score by which Columbia River got past Ellensburg in the semifinals Friday — for its first state title Saturday.
“We worked really hard during the summers, and especially last summer, to get these kids in a place where we could compete this spring but also get them to play for each other,” Gibson said. “So much of today’s baseball culture is about the individual and ‘showcasing’ themselves, and that makes it hard for us to teach kids about playing for your teammates, your program and the name on the front of that jersey: Eburg. Basically, loyalty to our town and high school is what it comes down to — If you don’t want to beat a rival or even another good program worse than anything, then that culture will go away. It actually scares me to where it’s gotten after doing this for 26 years.”
Joe Bugni’s sacrifice fly put Ellensburg on the board to trail 5-1 in the home half of the fourth against WF West but, after Jonathan Rominger singled across Brayden Twaites for the Bulldogs’ fifth sixth-inning run and a 9-6 deficit with two outs, the Bearcats shut them out of the seventh.
Ellensburg is scheduled to graduate Ryker Fortier, Riley Gibson, Jack Morrill, Cade Gibson and Tate Morse this spring.
WIAA CLASS 2A BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Third-/fourth-place game
(9) WF West 9, (3) Ellensburg 6
Saturday at Yakima County Stadium
WFW 0 0 0 5 2 2 0 – 9 4 6
ELL 0 0 0 1 0 5 0 – 6 2 6
SOFTBALLMaddie Kennedy-Colson homered for Ellensburg (15-13 overall) in the top of the first inning and received a sportsmanship medallion after the contest, but Rochester (20-10) led 7-1 in the second and 11-3 through six on the way to its eighth win in its last 10 tries.
Hannah Krogstadt batted 2-for-3 with a double and scored, and Kennedy-Colson (2-3) reached home twice as she started the contest on the mound, Olivia Carlson came on in relief in the third and Krogstadt took over in the fourth.
The Bulldogs, who made their 13th state appearance since 2007 before eight-seed Tumwater upset top seed Othello Saturday for its third championship since 1993, are set to graduate Kennedy-Colson, Jami Nelson, Kass Winter, Victoria Zimmerman, Lily Case and Laney Mayer this spring.
WIAA CLASS 2A FASTPITCH SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Consolation quarterfinals
(14) Rochester 11, (13) Ellensburg 3
Saturday at Carlon Park in Selah
ELL 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 — 3 9 3
ROC 0 7 1 1 1 1 x — 11 14 0