The Bulldogs were not the rivals to let the Mustangs into the Central Washington Athletic Conference win column in their back-to-back Saturday at Jeff Greear Field at Rotary Park.
Instead, Ellensburg's win streak improved to four games with a pair of 10-run-rule victories, 12-2 in a five-inning opener and 14-3 in a four-frame closer.
Ryker Fortier batted 3-for-4 with a double and a triple and scored three times for the Bulldogs (5-2 overall, 5-1 CWAC) in the morning game, and Ty Estey (3-4, a triple, three runs and two RBIs), Cade Gibson (3-3, three runs, an RBI and a walk) and Luke Sterkel (3-4 with a double and two RBIs) helped Ellensburg lead 6-2 into the third.
Brayden Twaites pitched four innings for the win against three hits, one of two runs earned and four walks as he struck out four, then Mason Street fanned one in the fifth.
Cade Gibson, a senior infielder and one of the Bulldogs' four Gibsons with senior outfielder Riley Gibson and their uncles in coach Todd Gibson and assistant coach Travis Gibson this spring, sparked a five-run first in the afternoon tilt with a two-RBI single to center. Joe Bugni's sac fly to center freed Cade Gibson, Garrett Loen's one-out double to center sprung Twaites, and Jack Morrill's two-out single to center brought in Loen to jump out 5-1.
"We are all related, and it is kind of a running joke in this valley — in a good way I think," said Todd Gibson, into his 13th year of coaching with his brother Travis. "We're actually down this year on the Gibson quota."
Cade Gibson (1-3 with two runs, two RBIs and a walk), Bugni (1-2, a run and two RBIs), Twaites (1-1, three runs and two walks), Devon Sitton (1-1, two runs and a walk) and Jimmy Allenbaugh (1-2, a run and two RBIs) kept Prosser (2-7, 0-4) in peril as Ellensburg led 8-1 through two and scored six more in the fourth.
"Leading a team with a lot of family connections has been a blessing," said Todd Gibson, of the Bulldogs' Class of 1987 and one of 10 baseball Gibsons between himself and Travis's son Cash, Ellensburg's bat boy in the Class of 2026. "We all have the same kind of thoughts about competing and trying to win, and what that takes to accomplish. That was passed on to us from our fathers and uncles who grew up in a family of eight boys here in the valley. We were all competing at a young age, and that has been a trait passed down through the generations. Most of my uncles and father grew up on a horse race track counting on their horses to provide a living, and that in itself is a gamble they took that required you to learn how and value winning. I love that our kids have picked up on that but still understand it's a game, a game you can learn a lot of life's lessons from."
Sterkel threw three innings for the late win against two hits, two of three runs earned and a walk but struck out four before Ty Estey (a hit, a walk and four strikeouts) relieved him across the fourth and fifth.
Next for the Bulldogs, averaging a 9-5 run differential, is a home game against Class 1A Deer Park (6-3) scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday at Jeff Greear Field.
"I think they would tell you we are most critical of their efforts and attitude because there is an understanding in the family that it's tough love with the right intentions," Todd Gibson said. "The kids don't always see it that way until the payoff is celebrating a championship with their teammates."
ELLENSBURG 12, PROSSER 2 (5 innings)
Saturday at Jeff Greear Field, Rotary Park, in Ellensburg
PRO 0 2 0 0 0 — 2 3 5
ELL 4 2 0 1 5 — 12 14 1
BATTING — Ellensburg: Ryker Fortier 3-4, 2B, 3B, 3 R; Ty Estey 3-4, 3B, 3 R, 2 RBI; Cade Gibson 3-3, 3 R, RBI, BB; Joe Bugni 1-3, 2 R, RBI, BB; Garrett Loen 1-4, R, RBI, 2 BB; Luke Sterkel 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Tysen McLaughlin 0-2; Landon McCracken 0-1; Jack Morrill 0-3; Riley Gibson 0-2, BB. PITCHING — Ellensburg: Brayden Twaites (W) 4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, ER, 4 BB, 4 K; Mason Street IP, K.
ELLENSBURG 14, PROSSER 3 (4 innings)
Saturday at Jeff Greear Field, Rotary Park, in Ellensburg
PRO 1 0 2 0 0 — 3 3 4
ELL 5 3 0 6 x — 14 13 1
BATTING — Ellensburg: Ryker Fortier 1-3, R; Landon McCracken 1-1, RBI; Jonathan Rominger 1-2, R; Tate Morse 1-2; Cade Gibson 1-3, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB; Joe Bugni 1-2, R, 2 RBI; Brayden Twaites 1-1, 3 R, 2 BB; Garrett Loen 1-1, R, RBI; Devon Sitton 1-1, 2 R, BB; Justus Schmidt 1-3, R, RBI; Jack Morrill 1-1, RBI; Jimmy Allenbaugh 1-2, R, 2 RBI; Reid Bala 1-2, 2B, RBI; Mason Street R; Riley Gibson BB. PITCHING — Ellensburg: Luke Sterkel (W) 3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, BB, 4 K; Ty Estey 2 IP, H, BB, 4 K.