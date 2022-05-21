Ryker Fortier and Brayden Twaites were the walk-off differences in the third-seed Ellensburg High School baseball team's WIAA Class 2A regional opener against 14-seeded Shelton Saturday at AC Davis High's Pete Orgill Field in Yakima.
The senior shortstop's triple to left-center scored the junior outfielder in the home half of the eighth and the Central Washington Athletic Conference champion Bulldogs celebrated a 6-5 win on the third base line.
Shelton (17-7 overall) put up five fifth-inning runs and Ellensburg answered with three in the home half to tie 5-5 after a nearly hour-long weather delay halted the Bulldogs' 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third.
Twaites shut the Highclimbers out of the seventh and eighth with strikeouts to retire the side and, after Jack Morrill reached first with two down in the seventh, Fortier and Twaites found the break they were looking for in the eighth.
Fortier also scored three times as he batted 2-for-4, and Twaites (1-3) got home twice and pitched the final three innings against two hits and struck out five.
Ellensburg carried the early game thrill into a 10-3 regional second-round win over 11th seed Enumclaw and its seventh win in a row Saturday evening at Orgill Field.
Fortier (3-4) reached the plate twice and drove in a run, Ty Estey (1-2) doubled and got home twice, Cade Gibson (2-3) doubled and scored twice, Garrett Loen (3-4) scored twice and stole a base, and Morrill (2-3) found home once and put another across.
The Bulldogs (16-9), winners of seven in a row, advanced to meet second-seed Columbia River (19-5) in the semifinals scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at Yakima County Stadium.
Fourth seed Tumwater will see ninth-seeded WF West in the 1 p.m. semifinal on the same field, and the semifinal winners will meet in the final at 4 p.m. Saturday on the same field.
WIAA CLASS 2A BASEBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
REGIONALS
Ellensburg 6, Shelton 5 (8 innings)
Saturday at Pete Orgill Field, AC Davis High School, in Yakima
SHE 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 — 5 9 3
ELL 1 0 1 0 3 0 0 1 — 6 6 2
Ellensburg 10, Enumclaw 3
Enumclaw 000 030 0 — 3 6 1
Ellensburg 012 403 - — 10 8 0
WIAA CLASS 2B BASEBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
REGIONALS
(5) Northwest Christian 11, (12) Cle Elum-Roslyn 5
Saturday at Adna Middle/High School, in Chehalis
CER 1 0 3 0 1 0 0 — 5 5 2
NWC 1 4 2 4 0 0 x — 11 6 1
BATTING — Cle Elum-Roslyn: Caleb Bogart 1-3, 2 R, BB, SB; Cole Singer 0-1, 2 R, 2 BB; Joel Kelly 1-2, 2B, R, 3 RBI, BB; Max Dearing 1-2, RBI, BB; Clay Titus 1-3, RBI; Sam Dearing 0-3; Dominick Johnson 0-2; Koen Stagner 1-3; Keegan Wilder 0-2; Tristan Bogart 0-1. PITCHING — Cle Elum-Roslyn: Caleb Bogart (L) 3.2 IP, 6 H, 11 R (8 ER), 7 BB, 4 K; Micah Narte .2 IP, BB; Max Dearing 1.2 IP, BB.
NEXT: End of season
CENTRAL WASHINGTON ATHLETIC CONFERENCE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT
SECOND-PLACE GAME
(4) Ellensburg 9, (3) Selah 1
Saturday at Selah High School
ELL 0 0 3 0 1 2 3 — 9 15 0
SEL 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 5 2
BATTING — Ellensburg: Hannah Krogstadt 3-5, 2B, 2 RBI; Chante Leadercharge 2-4, 2 HR, 2 RBI; Victoria Zimmerman 2-5, 2 RBI; Maddie Kennedy-Colson 2-4, HR, 2 RBI; Jami Nelson 2-4, 2B, RBI; Reagan Messner 2-4. PITCHING — Ellensburg battery: Maddie Kennedy-Colson (CG, 8 K) and Jami Nelson.
NEXT: WIAA Class 2A Softball State Championships, Regionals, (13) Ellensburg (13-11 overall) vs. (4) Shadle Park (19-2), noon Friday, Carlon Park Field 2, in Selah
EASTERN WASHINGTON ATHLETIC CONFERENCE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT
CHAMPIONSHIP
(2) Warden 16, (1) Kittitas 1
Friday at Kiwanis Park & Gateway Sports Complex, in Yakima
NEXT: WIAA Class 2B Softball State Championships, Regionals, (9) Kittitas (19-4 overall) vs. (8) Forks (17-7), 10 a.m. Friday, Gateway Sports Complex Field 4, in Yakima
CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS
(5) Goldendale 17, (3) Cle Elum-Roslyn 13
Friday at Kiwanis Park & Gateway Sports Complex, in Yakima
NEXT: End of season