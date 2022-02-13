The Prosser boys beat the Bulldogs for the third time in 17 days Saturday, this time 68-66 in the Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals at Ellensburg High, so Ellensburg has a loser-out home game with Selah Tuesday.
Six-foot-six-inch junior CWAC Player of the Year Levi Pepper and the Vikings (10-11 overall), to whom the Bulldogs (12-7) fell 62-59 on the road Jan. 4 but redressed 69-57 Jan. 22 in Ellensburg, will see who gets to host the East Valley (11-9)/Ephrata (7-15) winner at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The Bulldogs still win by a CWAC-best 8.5 points (67.1-58.6) per game while the Vikings, losers of four in a row, score 61 and allow 61.9.
Pepper is the conference's best scorer with 21.05 points per game through Feb. 11.
Prosser (12-10), a winner of four in a row, will see Grandview (16-5), on a three-game streak, in the championship set for 7 p.m. Thursday in Grandview, and the winner will advance to Feb 25-26 regionals.
JT Fenz's 3-pointer kept Ellensburg close at 64-59 with 3:14 left in the fourth Saturday before Emmett Fenz's layup drew them closer at 64-61 with 1:55. Mustangs senior AJ Gonzalez missed a pair of free throws at 1:41, but Prosser cleaned the offensive glass.
Mustangs sophomore Kory McClure made two free throws for a 65-61 lead with :30.5 left, but Gavin Marrs' layup cut it to 65-63 at :23. McClure made good of two more free throws for a 68-63 lien with 15 seconds left, but Prosser fouled JT Fenz on a 3-point attempt and he put in all three to trail by two at 68-66 with :7.4.
Those were the final points, however, as Fenz drove across the timeline and into free throw range but could not get off a shot through two Mustang defenders before the buzzer.
Prosser outscored the Bulldogs 29-16 in the second quarter with six of its 11 3-pointers — though no Mustang scored more than six points in that span — and Ellensburg nearly pulled off the comeback with a 36-24 run after halftime as Cade Gibson racked up six points in the third and Fenz struck for eight in the fourth.
Emmett Fenz (17 points, six rebounds, five assists and two blocks), Gibson (13 points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal), JT Fenz (12 points, six rebounds, four assists and a steal), Darius Andaya (10 points, three rebounds and two steals) and Marrs (10 points, five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal) all reached double-figure scoring.
McClure led with 18 points and senior Kaiden Rivera put in 13.
PROSSER 68, ELLENSBURG 66
PRO 15 29 13 11 — 68
ELL 14 16 19 17 — 66
SCORING — Prosser (12-10): Kory McClure 18, Kaiden Rivera 13, AJ Gonzalez 8, JJ Reyes 8, Koby McClure 7, Kolby Phillips 5, Carson Bailey 5, Draeden Griffiths 4. 3-pointers — 11 (Kory McClure 3, Reyes 2, Koby McClure 2, Rivera 2, Phillips, Bailey). Totals 24 9-15 68. Ellensburg (12-7): Emmett Fenz 17, Cade Gibson 13, JT Fenz 12, Darius Andaya 10, Gavin Marrs 10, Fletcher Conaway 4. 3-pointers — 5 (Gibson 2, Andaya 2, JT Fenz). Totals 25 11-14 66.