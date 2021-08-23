The night was cool and clear and the Ellensburg Community Radio audience was treated to the multitude of vocal dynamics by local rhythm and blues/gospel singer Mel Peterson during her hour-long set for the Tiny Stage Concert Series Thursday night in the 420 Building loft.
Becky Griswold was the perfect fit, accompanying on piano, as Peterson put on a vocal display of intricacy and finesse with songs like the 1931 classic “All of Me,” a song that every major performer of the era took a run at at one point.
Joining the likes of Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong, the Central Washington University benefits specialist put her own special twist on a timeless song.
She also dazzled with Henry Mancini and Johnny Mercer’s “Days of Wine and Roses” that earned an Academy Award as well as 1963 Grammy Awards for Record and Song of the Year.
“I like these intimate settings where I can make eye contact,” Peterson said. “I like to be able to touch my audience. My delivery depends on the lyrics. I’ve sat on the dock before back home in Charleston, S.C., So, I know what it’s like to sit on the dock of the bay watching tide roll away.”
That particular influence was evident in her rendition of the Otis Redding and Steve Cropper classic “(Sitting on) the Dock of the Bay,” which was recorded just three weeks prior to the plane crash that killed Redding in 1967.
Peterson turned up the power with a dynamic version of “Georgia,” taking the set energy to another level, showcasing her vocal virtuosity. Griswold added some of her freewheeling piano in clearly one of the strongest songs of the evening.
Every night of music has that one nugget, that defining moment, and on Thursday’s Tiny Stage Concert Series it was when Peterson invited Dré Feagin to the stage. The two have been singing together quite a bit this summer and they did not disappoint with a spectacular rendition of the 1972 No. 1 single “Me and Mrs. Jones.”
They traded off leads, originally standing at a social distance. But as the song picked up in intensity, clearly enjoying each other’s company, they eventually moved closer together, blending a skill set to bring down the house.
“We have that common background of singing in church and I think it has a dramatic impact on how we perform together,” Feagin said. “The original song ('Me and Mrs. Jones') was not a duet, so it’s really interesting we can capture it in a different essence.
“I think our voices complement each other. So, we get to trade and go back and forth.”
Peterson smiled. “I love singing with T. Andre Feagin. Our voices just blend when we sing together,” she said. “No one’s trying to overpower the other. It’s about blending together as one.”
It was a powerful night in a concert series that has featured acoustic guitar work, singer/songwriters, gypsy violin along with Turkish oud and Hindustani music, classical guitar and now one of the most recognizable voices in the Pacific Northwest accompanied by one of the best pianists in the Kittitas Valley.