The Ellensburg Disc Golf Club welcomes new youth and adult enthusiasts, and its latest outing was the Fall ‘22 Tournament Saturday at the nine-hole, par 3 wooded course in the northwest end of Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.
The sun broke out at 10 a.m. as temperatures climbed to around 61 degrees — an improvement on the anticipated 53 degrees and showers — and players enjoyed bratwursts between and after rounds at the barrier where the paved road runs out.
“It’s a great opportunity to have some competition, but also just to hang out,” said board member David Liapis, 39, who belongs to Air Force ROTC Detachment 895, is an assistant professor of aerospace studies at Central Washington University and a public affairs officer by day, has played courses all over the country and in Turkey, and kept score for his five-man tournament group Saturday. “It’s real chill, you get to talk, and it’s competitive but it’s social. I worked at a Christian camp in California many, many years ago and they had a course there. Somebody pointed it out, and I tried it and I’ve been hooked ever since.”
The EDGC just completed a five-week youth league and looks to build an 18-hole course at Rotary Park. Its Facebook page has 183 followers, and, per president Jeremy Lange, “If you follow the Facebook page, you’re in."
You need only a disc for drop-in action that includes doubles where teams are arranged by heads-or-tails disc flips, and terrain in underutilized spaces creates obstacles for skillful shots between tee pad and cage.
There is a Professional Disc Golf Association, and city of Ellensburg’s disc golf website has downloadable scorecards for use at the Irene Rinehart course that includes green beginner and blue intermediate ‘A’ and ‘B’ distances between 125 and 489 feet from tee to pin. Driver, putter and midrange discs have different curvatures and weights for different lies.
Lange, 44, is a part-time youth pastor at Wellspring Christian Fellowship and a full-time RV salesman at Rodeo City RV, both of which helped to sponsor the tournament. He picked up disc golf 22 years ago in Denver and has lived in Kittitas County for a decade as he and his wife, Keeley, wanted to be near family around the birth of their fourth child, Revel, 9.
Lange is a great local influence.
“My brother was playing and I was going to Wellspring’s youth group where Jeremy’s the leader, and he was like, ‘Hey, you should come out and play disc golf with us someday,’ so I did,” said Jack Kincaid, 15, who’s homeschooled and brought his talents Saturday. “It’s super entertaining, it’s super fun and super physical. I also do ultimate frisbee: The discs are different and it’s basically like football or soccer.”
Lange became club president after taking initiative and helping to develop the Irene Rinehart course six years ago, and he writes Bible verses on the underside of discs including 1 Corinthians 15:33 – “Do not be deceived: Bad company corrupts good character” – because they’re useful wisdom for young players who take up the challenge to memorize five Bible verses a week: If they read a given verse each time it’s their turn, they’ll have it memorized after nine holes.
“I’m the one who helped create the course as one of the course designers, and I’ve had the most stake in it: I just keep showing up,” Lange said. “I’m the one who runs the tournaments, and I’m the one who probably has the most experience and longevity.”
Lange said it costs around $500 for the club to become a nonprofit like he envisions, and the EDGC raises money through tournaments and sales of discs bearing its logo and sponsors.