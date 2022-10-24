Support Local Journalism


The Ellensburg Disc Golf Club welcomes new youth and adult enthusiasts, and its latest outing was the Fall ‘22 Tournament Saturday at the nine-hole, par 3 wooded course in the northwest end of Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.

The sun broke out at 10 a.m. as temperatures climbed to around 61 degrees — an improvement on the anticipated 53 degrees and showers — and players enjoyed bratwursts between and after rounds at the barrier where the paved road runs out.

