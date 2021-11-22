Ellensburg Downtown Association hires new marketing and events coordinator By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Nov 22, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Ellensburg Downtown Association has hired Sophie Wagner as the new marketing and events coordinator. Courtesy photo Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save What’s up in downtown?The Ellensburg Downtown Association has hired Sophie Wagner as the new marketing and events coordinator. She will join executive director Brenda DeVore’s staff on Monday.Wagner has a background in videography and photography and is expected to hit the ground running with the upcoming Hometown Holidays and Plaid Friday activities on tap this week. “I’m a videographer/photographer, who is incredibly passionate about the success of local businesses,” Wagner said. “The best part of my career is that I get to use the thing I’m most passionate about to help others succeed in their endeavors.“I’ve really fallen in love with the close-knit community that’s here in Ellensburg and look forward to meeting and connecting with local business owners and community members.”Other holiday events on the wayThere will be a Downtown Merchant Gathering on Dec. 2 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Fitterer’s Furniture. The idea, DeVore said, is to take part in an evening of networking with other business owners in a casual setting.It will also give local merchants to meet the new executive director and marketing and events coordinator and discuss plans moving forward in the holiday season and new year. The evening will also include:• Meet and greet with new EDA Executive Director Brenda DeVore.• Hear updates from EDA staff and board members on the 2022 Strategic Plan, B & O Tax Credit Program and news on new programs and developments designed to increase regional tourism and drive business to our downtown district.• Question and answer period.Where the pandemic health restrictions put a different twist on the festivities last year, 2021 promises to offer a spirited downtown district during the holiday season.• Friday - Plaid Friday• Nov 27-Dec 15 - Shop Local Contest• Dec. 9 - Holiday Girls Night Out Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. 