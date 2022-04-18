The name might have changed from the Kittitas County Farmers Market to the Ellensburg Farmers Market, but the vibe, the vendors and the gathering place remains the same up and down the avenue on East Fourth Avenue.
It’s still a social setting where people catch up on the latest news, grab a bite, maybe an out-of-town visit to support those responsible for feeding the world. The experience also includes visiting local museums, art galleries, antique stores, jewelry stores, locally owned unique clothing and gift stores.
Opening day on May 7 ushers in a new season with new and exciting things provided by nature and the people helping it along.
After two years of restrictions in accordance with health care guidelines, the market is expected to see a sense of pre-pandemic life with no time limits on visitation, social distancing or limited vendor participation.
Ellensburg Farmers Market board member Denise Horton indicated the market will return to a full complement of vendors. There have been as many as 60 vendors in the past and that’s the plan in 2022.
Folks flock to historic downtown Ellensburg by the droves. Some are there to support the farmers and the agri-business. Others drop by to grab some fresh veggies or fruit and unique items available on the weekend.
People drive over the pass to spend the day, maybe find something local on this side of the hill. Maybe just get out of town and visit the best of the Kittitas Valley.
It’s more than just a market, it’s a social event, and Ellensburg Farmers Market organizers are continuing with the idea that opening day is everything Ellensburg has come to love about its farmer's market.
The Ellensburg Farmer’s Market is always looking for volunteers to help out on Saturdays.