Colton Magruder and the Ellensburg High School football team didn’t need more than a quarter to bury Selah in their Central Washington Athletic Conference road opener Saturday at Karl Graf Field.
The 5-foot, 11-inch, 183-pound sophomore running back ran for four of his five rushing touchdowns and blocked a punt before halftime as the Bulldogs beat the Vikings for the second year in a row, 38-13.
“Keep up the energy,” was the evening’s motivation as Ellensburg (2-1 overall, 1-0 CWAC) brought its good fortune from Magruder’s one-yard double-overtime touchdown run that finished Class 4A Davis eight days earlier in Yakima.
Magruder’s end zone trips all came up the middle Saturday, beginning with a one-yard step-and-score with 5:14 left in the first. The two-point pass attempt failed, but Magruder got in again from five yards and Darius Andaya caught Joe Bugni’s two-pointer for a 14-0 lead with 10:51 to halftime.
Selah’s sideline had a different air about it as the Vikings (1-2, 0-1), after a 57-7 loss to returning Class 2B semifinalist Okanogan eight days before on the same grass, urged each other to keep their heads up and improve their body language.
Magruder blocked a punt and the Bulldogs recovered it at the Selah 25 at 8:46 in the second, Adam Singer intercepted Viking sophomore quarterback Colton Shea at the Selah 18 at 5:46, and Magruder kept it again from two yards before Jesse Munguia split the uprights with a point-after to jump out 21-0.
Logan Stolen jumped on a Viking fumble at the Selah 42 at 1:28, Magruder ran for six more points from a yard away, Munguia put in the extra point and Ellensburg led 28-0 at 27.9 seconds, though Shea’s 72-yard spiral to senior wide receiver Caden McNett up the left seam and Shea’s extra point broke the shutout, 28-7, at 12.5 seconds.
Magruder ran 27 yards to daylight up the right side at 7:55 left in the third before Munguia tacked on the extra point and made good of a 27-yard field goal at 8:52 in the fourth.
Shea and McNett connected again up the left seam, this time from 74 yards with 8:34 left in the evening, but the Bulldogs blocked his point-after.
Magruder came away with 89 yards on 15 carries and caught three passes for 12 yards, Bugni completed 15 of 22 passes for 93 yards and ran for 40 more, and Tate Taylor dashed for 56 of the Bulldogs’ 216 total rushing yards. Josh Boast took four catches 52 yards, Emmett Hoyt pulled in four for 13 and Andaya came down with three for 20.
Kyle Frick sacked Shea, whose touchdown passes accounted for 84% of the Vikings’ 173 total yards, twice as Ellensburg held Selah to -6 yards on the ground.
Next for the Bulldogs is a chance to beat visiting Grandview (1-2, 0-1), recovering from a 54-0 home loss to first-place Prosser (3-0, 1-0) Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. Friday at Andreotti Field.