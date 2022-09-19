Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Colton Magruder and the Ellensburg High School football team didn’t need more than a quarter to bury Selah in their Central Washington Athletic Conference road opener Saturday at Karl Graf Field.

The 5-foot, 11-inch, 183-pound sophomore running back ran for four of his five rushing touchdowns and blocked a punt before halftime as the Bulldogs beat the Vikings for the second year in a row, 38-13.

Tags

Recommended for you