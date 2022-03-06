The Bulldog basketball girls brought home their first WIAA Hardwood Classic championship trophy with a parade and police escort east from Fred Meyer down Capitol Avenue to Ellensburg High School Sunday.
The Ellensburg High School girls' basketball team celebrated its WIAA Class 2A state championship with a parade and police escort east down Capitol Avenue from Fred Meyer to Ellensburg High Sunday.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
"Our whole team's like a family and we've all been around each other our whole lives growing up together, so it's just been a pleasure," senior guard Dylan Philip said.
One trophy for the Ellensburg High case and another engraved with each champion past awaited the Bulldogs' arrival to friends and family, 20 pizzas donated by Domino's and Saturday's Class 2A championship game film.
"This year was super fun, and the last four years we've been kind of building up and building up for this, so it's really cool to see how far we've come," senior forward/post Maddie Kennedy-Colson said. "I love my team so much, and I've never had a team with this much love and comradery. It's really sad that I won't be part of it anymore, but I'll still love all of you, and thank you for all loving us."
The Bulldogs received standing ovations for their heartfelt appreciations.
"This group is the total package," said coach Jeff Whitney, who thanked the Ellensburg community and administrators who helped the Bulldogs' perfect season come true. "They're the ones who did the work, they're the ones who go out on the floor, especially at state these last three days, and absolutely dominate. They figured out their opponent, took care of business and moved on, game by game to go 26-0. They deserve everything they get because they earned it, they work hard in that gym two hours a day and they go to our wellness coach once a day."