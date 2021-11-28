Ellensburg girls' basketball erases Eastmont By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Jake McNeal Author email Nov 28, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 11 Bulldogs senior guard/forward Katie Blume (41) releases a layup against Eastmont Saturday in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Bulldogs junior guard Rylee Leishman (10) brings the ball up the floor against Eastmont Saturday in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Bulldogs senior guard Dylan Philip (3) finishes a fast break against Eastmont Saturday in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Bulldogs sophomore wing Kavara Jones (1) crosses midcourt against Eastmont Saturday in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Bulldogs junior post Becca Johnson (34) and freshman forward Layne Rogel (15) block out on a free throw attempt against Eastmont Saturday in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Bulldogs senior forward Katie Blume (41) looks for an open pass against Eastmont Saturday in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Bulldogs junior guard/forward Quinn Rogel (22) defends against Eastmont Saturday in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Buildogs senior wing Dylan Philip (3) draws a foul and a three-point play against Eastmont Saturday in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Bulldogs freshman guard Jamison Philip (12) brings the ball up the floor against Eastmont Saturday in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Bulldogs senior forward Katie Blume (41) goes up for a layup against Eastmont Saturday in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bulldog girls basketball team ran Class 4A Eastmont up and down the floor in its nonconference home opener Saturday.Ellensburg rode fastbreaks to a 70-15 win, its biggest of 2021 since its 68-11 triumph May 25 at the Wildcats' Big 9 Conference rival Wenatchee.Rylee Leishman ran the point for the Bulldogs (1-0 overall) against Eastmont (0-1) with 16 points on three 3-pointers and two free throws, and Katie Blume followed with 12 points, striking five times from inside the arc and sinking two of three from the line."I'm just very impressed with the way that we played as a team tonight all the way around," Ellensburg coach Jeff Whitney said. "Offensively and defensively there are things that we have to work on, but that's normal for this time of year. The fact that we're playing together already and we're not selfish — to me, that's the No. 1 thing I look for. You might be the greatest passer and your job is to get our greatest shooter the ball, and they do that. I thought tonight when we made those quick runs, we did that." Maddie Kennedy (nine points), Becca Johnson and Jamison Philip (eight points each) and Kavara Jones and Dylan Philip (seven points apiece) balanced the offense as Olivia Anderson did not play as she continues some light physical rehab."It is a luxury to have that many, and then we have another who's sitting out still who is an even bigger luxury, but they play together and run their stuff, and that's just it: They transition so well and they pass so well long up the court, and to me, that's hard to do."Next for the Bulldogs is a home game with Wenatchee (0-8 in 2021) scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Tuesday."Overall, I'd say this team is still trying to figure each other out," Whitney said. "You saw the freshmen play, and they said, 'We're still trying to figure everybody out, where they want the ball or where I should be cutting,' and you could see that." 