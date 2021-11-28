Support Local Journalism


The Bulldog girls basketball team ran Class 4A Eastmont up and down the floor in its nonconference home opener Saturday.

Ellensburg rode fastbreaks to a 70-15 win, its biggest of 2021 since its 68-11 triumph May 25 at the Wildcats' Big 9 Conference rival Wenatchee.

Rylee Leishman ran the point for the Bulldogs (1-0 overall) against Eastmont (0-1) with 16 points on three 3-pointers and two free throws, and Katie Blume followed with 12 points, striking five times from inside the arc and sinking two of three from the line.

"I'm just very impressed with the way that we played as a team tonight all the way around," Ellensburg coach Jeff Whitney said. "Offensively and defensively there are things that we have to work on, but that's normal for this time of year. The fact that we're playing together already and we're not selfish — to me, that's the No. 1 thing I look for. You might be the greatest passer and your job is to get our greatest shooter the ball, and they do that. I thought tonight when we made those quick runs, we did that."

Maddie Kennedy (nine points), Becca Johnson and Jamison Philip (eight points each) and Kavara Jones and Dylan Philip (seven points apiece) balanced the offense as Olivia Anderson did not play as she continues some light physical rehab.

"It is a luxury to have that many, and then we have another who's sitting out still who is an even bigger luxury, but they play together and run their stuff, and that's just it: They transition so well and they pass so well long up the court, and to me, that's hard to do."

Next for the Bulldogs is a home game with Wenatchee (0-8 in 2021) scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

"Overall, I'd say this team is still trying to figure each other out," Whitney said. "You saw the freshmen play, and they said, 'We're still trying to figure everybody out, where they want the ball or where I should be cutting,' and you could see that."

