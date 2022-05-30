Kittitas County celebrated new Class 2A girls’ and Class 2B boys’ 400-meter relay champions over Memorial Day Weekend.
Ellensburg High School’s Julieanne Child, Elaine Joyce, Isabel Montes-Salamanca and Carsyn Arlt ran to first in 50.81 seconds ahead of Bellingham (51.31) and Sehome (51.41) Saturday at Mount Tahoma Stadium in Tacoma as Kittitas Secondary’s Tony Rios, Josh Rosbach, Kyle Littler and Jonathan Marin (45.04) led Coupeville (45.15) and Chewelah (45.63) at Eastern Washington University’s Roos Field in Cheney.
Ellensburg’s girls jumped up to fourth with 43 team points behind Tumwater (78), Bellingham (51) and Sehome (45), and the Bulldog boys (7) tied Cedarcrest for 28th behind Sehome (88).
Child, a freshman, Joyce, a senior, and juniors Montes-Salamanca and Arlt also came away fifth in the 800 relay (1:46.85) as Brooke Seim, Holly Fromherz, Kate Laurent and Elaine Joyce took eighth in the 1,600 relay (4:18.53).
Laurent, a senior, also wrote a pair of new school records — the first in 4:58.48 in the girls’ 1,600 run for second to Shelton senior Alauna Carstens Thursday, and the next in the 3,200 (10:46.23), also for second to Carstens (10:44.46) Saturday — that improved on Leah Holmgren’s 5:03.85 and 10:57.38, respectively, from 2019.
Arlt sprinted to fourth in the girls’ 200 dash (25.98) and fifth in the 100 dash (12.68), Jocelyn Newschwander leapt to seventh in the triple jump (33 feet, 1.75 inches) and Joyce darted to eighth in the girls’ 400 (1:00.90).
For the Bulldog boys, Josh Boast cleared fifth in the 110 hurdles (15.84) and 11th in the long jump (19-8.75) as Richard Wellington threw for sixth in the javelin (159-1).
On the Kittitas side, senior Rios and juniors Rosbach, Littler and Marin are up to fifth in school 400 relay history behind Owen Stevenson, Andrew Driver, Wesley Gibb and Devin Powers’ 44.14 set in 2017 as their Coyotes (18) finished 12th to Rainier (67) and the girls (2) came up 37th to St. George’s (113).
Owen Stickney bounded to fifth in the boys’ long jump (19-5.5) and 12th in the triple jump (36-4.5), and Josiah Contreras-Skindzier took seventh in the 110 hurdles (PR, 17.85) and the pole vault (11-6).
Rosbach also leapt to 11th in the high jump (5-6) and Nathan Varnum came across 12th in the 3,200 (PR, 11:19.59).
Gabby Santos ran to seventh in the girls’ 100 dash (13.49) and Sydney Bare got up to ninth in the pole vault (PR, 7-6).
Representing the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School girls, Faith Wersland threw for ninth in the shot put (31-11.75) and Jessica Copp ran to 16th in the 1,600 (6:49.29).