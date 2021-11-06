Ellensburg girls’ soccer eliminates East Valley in CWAC second-place game By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Nov 6, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Bulldogs junior defender Hailey Smith (18) launches a corner kick Saturday at Ellensburg High School. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Bulldogs freshman midfielder Derynn Bala (22) controls a pass Saturday at Ellensburg High School. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Bulldogs freshman forward Layne Rogel (19) defends the baseline Saturday at Ellensburg High School. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Bulldogs senior defender Victoria Zimmerman (4) takes control against East Valley senior forward Jordyn Peterson (22) Saturday at Ellensburg High School. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Bulldogs freshman defender Alexandra Bach (8) surveys the field Saturday at Ellensburg High School. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Bulldogs senior forward Dylan Philip (14) drives upfield Saturday at Ellensburg High School. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jamison Philip, Dylan Philip and the Bulldogs are off to the WIAA Girls’ Soccer Class 2A State Championships for the fifth time since 2009.The Central Washington Athletic Conference top seed Ellensburg High School girls’ soccer team, in search of its first state championship, beat visiting fourth seed East Valley 4-2 Saturday in the loser-out CWAC Tournament second-place game.“We keep improving,” said Bulldogs coach Jim Engeland, whose assistant coach Richard Opoku — also the Ellensburg boys’ coach — had a dream that the girls (16-2 overall) would win 3-1. “We’ve played them about seven times, and this was about the fourth time this year. I think they’ve gotten tired of seeing us.”The Bulldogs advance to the first round of state — scheduled for Nov. 9 and 10 as matchups have yet to be announced — after getting that far in 2019, making the quarterfinals in 2018, taking fourth in 2015 and reaching the quarterfinals in 2009. Ellensburg beat the Red Devils (12-8) Saturday for the fourth time this fall after blanking them 2-0 in the semifinals, improved to 29-2-1 in 2021 and have not allowed more than two goals at a time in that span.Second-seed Selah (13-5), which won its season opener in Ellensburg and beat the Bulldogs in the CWAC Championship to reach state Tuesday in Grandview, is the only thorn in Ellensburg’s side.Jamison Philip scored a 23rd-minute goal in the middle of the East Valley box Saturday before Dylan Philip and a distant rainbow broke out after halftime.The senior forward improved her school single-season scoring record to 41 goals, which breaks Jordyn Arlt’s 28 set in 2015, as she beat her defender and the keeper in the 51st minute, hooked a shot from near the left corner inside the left post in the 63rd and landed an 82nd-minute header from the top of the Red Devils box. Tags Ellensburg High School Sport Football Jamison Philip East Valley Championship Dylan Philip Bulldog Goal 