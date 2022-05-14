The Ellensburg High School girls’ track and field team's Central Washington Athletic Conference championship run continues.
The Bulldogs won their sixth title in as many recent tries May 13 at Grandview High and are unbeaten in CWAC meets in that time.
The girls led nine events and their seven-team field with 174 points ahead of Selah (113) and Ephrata (90) while the boys came up third (127.25) to Selah (171.25) and Ephrata (129.5).
"We definitely have a core group of girls that consistently perform at a very high level," Ellensburg coach John Arlt said. "They are all extremely competitive and want to do well individually, but the exciting thing to see is how they lift each other up and are able to motivate the entire team. They are a very strong foundation to say the least, and they expect themselves and each other to perform. From a coaching perspective, it is just fun to watch what they do, they tend to bring a lot of smiles to our faces."
Carsyn Arlt went first in the girls’ 100-meter dash (12.91 seconds) and 200 dash (26.47), as did Elaine Joyce in the 400 (a personal-record 1:00.66), Holly Fromherz in the 800 run (2:28.09) and Kate Laurent in the 1,600 (5:17.74) and 3,200 (11:50.17) runs.
Julieanne Child, Joyce, Isabel Montes-Salamanca and Arlt ran away with the 400 (50.74) and 800 (1:48.85) relays, as did Brooke Seim, Fromherz, Laurent and Joyce in the 1,600 relay (4:17.33).
For the boys, Josh Boast won the 110 hurdles (15.95) and helped George Wright, Darius Andaya and Chase Perez to first in the 400 relay (44.58).
Next for the Bulldogs are the 13-team CWAC/Greater Spokane League Regionals, including respective girls’ and boys’ champions Shadle Park and West Valley, scheduled for 3:45 p.m. Friday in Ephrata.
The top three finishers in each event qualify for the May 26-28 WIAA Class 2A State Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma.