Ellensburg High football blanks Rochester BY JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Oct 18, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 8 Bulldogs sophomore Darius Andaya (2) makes a leaping catch against Rochester freshman cornerback Carson Rotter (6) Saturday at Andreotti Field in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Bulldogs senior quarterback Ryker Fortier (19) cuts upfield against Rochester Saturday at Andreotti Field in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Bulldogs junior defensive back Emmett Hoyt (12) nearly blocks a Rochester senior Erik Vasquez (15) punt Saturday at Andreotti Field in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Bulldogs senior defensive end Caleb Menzel (99) and junior defensive back Emmett Hoyt (12) nearly block a Rochester senior Erik Vasquez (15) punt Saturday at Andreotti Field in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Bulldogs senior linebacker Riley Gibson (44) and sophomore defensive lineman Henry Joyce (64) chase Rochester sophomore running back Tate Quarnstrom (2) Saturday at Andreotti Field in Ellensburg. BY JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Bulldogs senior tight end Elijah Ihrke (88) scores a 34-yard first-quarter touchdown Saturday at Andreotti Field in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Bulldogs senior defensive lineman Richard Wellington (60) sacks Rochester senior quarterback Landon Hawes (10) Saturday at Andreotti Field in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Bulldogs junior linebacker Taylor Tate (13) and senior linebacker Elijah Wageneck (55) nearly block a Erik Vasquez (15) punt Saturday at Andreotti Field in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bulldogs came right back with their best Saturday.Eight days after taking new No. 5 Prosser to double-overtime on Homecoming, the Ellensburg High School football team shut Rochester High of the Evergreen Conference out of a 41-0 win at Andreotti Field, its second shutout of 2021 after it beat visiting East Valley 12-0 March 5."We do a lot of drills of running to the cones, and we do a two-whistle drill where, whoever makes the tackle, there better be 11 guys there within three seconds, otherwise we make them do up-downs and stuff like that, just to get into good habits," said Bulldogs coach Jeff Zenisek, whose side has won three of its last four games by an average score of 25-13. "We'll buy donut holes for the zero, so they'll have that Monday. Usually, we do it for Saturday, but we played on Saturday. We do that, and they're already asking about them." Ellensburg (3-3 overall, 2-1 Central Washington Athletic Conference), whose .578 strength of schedule is the current fifth-highest in the Class 2A RPI ranks and faced its first-ever opponent from Thurston County, came full-circle from getting blanked 41-0 in its Sept. 3 season opener against Class 1A fifth-ranked Royal on the same field."We're finally starting to open up the offense a little bit," said Zenisek as the Bulldogs also sealed their most lopsided win since they beat Quincy 44-8 at home in 2019. "I was happy with our offensive line and defensive line: They controlled the line of scrimmage."The Warriors (4-3) traveled three hours east to witness Ellensburg's feat first-hand after Lakewood of the Class 1A/2A/3A Northwest Conference withdrew with COVID-19 concerns and Rochester also needed a new opponent as Evergreen of the KingCo League found itself unable to play.Rochester picked up six first downs, went 47 total yards in 48 plays, lost two of its six fumbles, did not convert any of its 11 third-down attempts and went 3-for-7 on fourth down."We knew we had a chance to shut these guys down because they don't throw it very much and they're a wishbone team," said Zenisek after Richard Wellington forced a Rochester 4th-and-13 with a first-quarter sack and Riley Gibson and Weston Hanson split another in the second. "The good thing is that they didn't option in a true wishbone, where they go option and it changes the dynamics of the game. They're just kind of a power run team, and that helped us." George Wright ran four yards for a first-quater touchdown Saturday and the Bulldogs led 6-0 after the two-point run failed with 9:14 left. Elijah Ihrke caught a pass from Joe Bugni and took it 34 yards down the right sideline for a score at 3:22, Gibson reached the end zone on his two-point run up the mid-right and Ellensburg led 14-0.Ryker Fortier ran 11 yards left to the end zone and, after Adam Singer's point-after missed, the Bulldogs went up 20-0 with 11:55 to intermission.Wright cut left and broke loose for a 47-yard touchdown run, Singer split the uprights with the extra point and Ellensburg jumped out 27-0 with 2:17 to the break.Fortier ran 21 yards to the right for six, Singer put in the point-after and the Bulldogs led 34-0 with 4:11 left in the third.Emmett Hoyt came down with an interception over the middle at the Ellensburg 35-yard line with 2:09 left in the third, and Kyle Frick's sack forced Rochester into a 4th-and-30 at its own 40 at 4:35.Gibson ran 20 yards up the right side for a score with 3:49 left, Singer hit the point-after and the Bulldogs celebrated the win.Fortier completed 7 of 13 passes for 56 yards and rushed 15 times for 150 yards, Wright went 107 yards on 13 carries and Darius Andaya caught five passes for 54 yards.Next for Ellensburg, up to No. 17 in Class 2A and third place in the CWAC with the shutout, is a CWAC game at second-place 19th-ranked Othello (4-3, 3-2), which fell 19-7 Friday at conference-leading Prosser (4-1, 3-0), scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 22. 