Clubs in high school are a great way for students to make friends and spend time with like-minded peers. However, like nearly everything else in life, clubs have been forced to adapt to the coronavirus pandemic.
Clubs at Elllensburg High School have changed their structure depending on what they need. Some, like the Dungeons & Dragons club have been able to transition to playthroughs through Zoom meetings.
D&D club adviser Brittanie Wyler said it shouldn’t be too difficult to play games over video chat.
“It’s a little bit of a stretch, but because Dungeons & Dragons is largely a game that’s based on role playing, creating and taking the role of a character and playing out a story, it is something that can be done a little more easily than something like ballroom dancing or bowling,” Wyler said. “We will still be able to the element of world building, character creation and storytelling over Zoom. We are still allowed to use our imaginations.”
The D&D club did go online in the spring when the coronavirus pandemic first started. Wyler said they only had about three to four people participate in the club online, opposed to the 20 or so students who usually attend in person. However, she’s confident more students will attend this year, although she doesn’t expect to see 20 students until they return to in-person.
For the safety of students, Wyler said she has no plans to return to in-person games anytime soon, although she is looking forward to the day when the pandemic is no longer an issue.
Other clubs at EHS require more in-person contact, such as the Fall Play, however Director Jim Denison has found a way for the show to go on, with almost zero in-person contact.
It’s called “The Monologue Show,” a comedy written by playwright Don Zolidis in 2016 that, as the title would suggest, is a series of monologues. Normally, this show would have the actors line up in front of a microphone, and individually deliver their lines. To make it safe for the actors, Denison is filming all actors separately, and editing the videos together to make a film.
He hopes filming and editing will be done by other EHS students to make the play a true school production.
Unlike the D&D club, the Fall Play actually has more cast members than usual, something Denison attributes to student boredom, and the cancellation of some sports and other activities.
Still there are clubs such as CyberPatriots (computer security) that need to be in-person. Despite the club being done completely on computers, it’s not possible for the club to be remote.
“The problem is the hardware, what we need for students to train on is actually located in my classroom,” CyberPatriot adviser Tiffany Price said. “And it requires a pretty high-grade level of computer, and most of our students have Chromebooks at home. So we are really at a disadvantage so we really do have to have the students come in here to actually work on the computers that can run the copy that they need to run to train on.”
To keep students safe while still participating in the club, Price is bringing students into the classroom in small groups of five at a time. She said there are around 20 students in the club.
Price is also the adviser for Bulldog Bytes Coding club, which can be done remotely. Both clubs participate in tournaments, all of which will be held virtually this year. Price said the competitions require the students to work together to solve problems, whether that means fixing a code, or finding a mistake in a device’s cybersecurity.
Price is happy the clubs are able to continue during the pandemic, as she said they provide students with real-world skills and talents.