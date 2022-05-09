...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Overnight temperatures expected to drop into the low to
mid 30s with sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 to 32 in
the cold prone areas of these zones.
* WHERE...In Washington, Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley. In
Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and
Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sensitive plants and vegetation should be
protected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
The Ellensburg High School jazz band will play its final performance of 2022 on May 24 at Morgan Middle School Performing Arts Center.
It seems Ellensburg has always been synonymous with the jazz community, bringing in the likes of Grammy nominee Bruce Babad and Dmitri Matheny and other countless other greats for the annual Jazz in the Valley Festival every year.
Central Washington University has just been recognized by DownBeat Magazine in its prestigious Student Awards.
Local music fans will have one more opportunity to hear and experience the future of jazz studies in the Kittitas Valley when the Ellensburg High School jazz band plays its final performance of 2022 on May 24 at the Morgan Middle School Performing Arts Center.
For seniors Cody Holdeman (trumpet), Sam Johnson (trombone), Taylor Boyer (trombone), Lydia Blaisdell (piano), Cristian Caballero-Barajas (tenor sax), Kurtis Harstad (alto sax) and Cameron Coon (alto sax), it will be their grand finale, and a way to showcase their collective talent with the 18-piece band one more time.
“I’ve only been playing with Ellensburg High School for the last couple of years, but the other seniors have been together for seven years. This will be our last concert together and we’re hoping people will come out and see us,” Harstad said.
“I love the energy in the band and the fact we’re all doing this together because we all love music.”
It’s a big band with a full sound, involving six saxophones, three trombones, six trumpets and three rhythm section members, so the audience can expect to see a swinging tempo with a driving rhythm section and arrangements structured around improvised solos.
“The song list is mostly jazz, but we’re doing a couple of funk tunes and even a Latin jazz/funk number,” Harstad said.
Songs like “Hay Burner,” “El Caborojeno,” “Salt Peanuts,” “Sway” and “Pick Up the Pieces,” are all in the repertoire.
“I believe the jazz and music aficionados of Kittitas County would absolutely love to see the up-and-coming jazz musicians of their hometown,” Harstad said. “It would be very encouraging to the students to have the local community supporting our musical endeavors.”