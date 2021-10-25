Support Local Journalism


The Ellensburg Downtown Association is thinking out of the box this holiday season with the Ellensburg Night Market.

The night market is a growing concept that allows for a more leisurely shopping atmosphere with often a different vendor profile than traditional farmer’s markets, according to the press release. The unique opportunity to shop this holiday season begin on Nov. 10 and continue on Wednesday nights through Dec. 22.

“We are grateful to Gard Vintners for their partnership with us on this engaging concept market and giving us the indoor space to keep shoppers comfortable during the holiday season,” EDA board president Kelle Vandenberg said. “I am excited to shop while enjoying my favorite wines. It is a great way to support local business and find unique gifts for the holidays.”

The unique market experience is as the name suggests, an open-in-the-evening opportunity to give people another way to shop local after work. With crafts, food, and unique vendors, the night market concept is perfect for those looking for something special to do on a Wednesday night.

Night Markets, popular world-wide, offer a dynamic way to shop, explore, and support unique and new businesses in our community, Vandenberg said.

“We’re hoping to make The Ellensburg Night Market a standard in our community,” she said. “The Ellensburg Downtown Association chose to launch this new concept during the holiday season.

“We’re looking to the future, the Economic Vitality Committee, the engineers behind this concept for the EDA, hope to have the night market be a weekly shopping experience for Ellensburg. It will support the growth and development of micro-businesses within our community that are the backbone of small business development.”

The Ellensburg Night Market is sponsored by the Ellensburg Downtown Association and for the holiday season.

