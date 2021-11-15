top story Ellensburg Night Market sparks a shopping interest downtown on Wednesday nights By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Nov 15, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 The Ellensburg Night Market drew a number of people to the market set up at Gard Vinters on Pearl Street. The Ellensburg Downtown Association intends to run the market every Wednesday until Dec. 22. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record The opening night of the Ellensburg Night Market had an estimated 12 vendors and a steady crowd of shoppers Wednesday night at the Gard Vinters. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record The Ellensburg Night Market offered holiday shoppers a wide variety of gifts and items. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record The Ellensburg Night Market offered holiday shoppers a wide variety of gifts and specialty items. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record The Ellensburg Night Market offered holiday shoppers a wide variety of gifts and health care items. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Vendors lined both sides of the room at the Gard Vinters as an estimated 150 shoppers and visitors mingled in the space on opening night of the Ellensburg Night Market on Wednesday.Night Markets are a growing concept on a national, even world-wide basis, providing a different vendor profile than the Farmer’s Markets that are so popular during the summer months.The Ellensburg Night Market supports the growth of micro-businesses, Ellensburg Downtown Association executive director Brenda DeVore said, and a popular, dynamic way to shop during the holiday season. “I think it’s great. It was packed in the first 20 minutes,” she said. “There is a wide variety vendors, anywhere from clothing, jewelry, food. We have Double Rafter Livestock beef products with us and more.“The idea is to bring micro-businesses in and give them an opportunity. People can come in and do their Christmas shopping and enjoy what we have to offer.”The Ellensburg Night Market will be open every Wednesday from now until Dec. 22. There were an estimated 12 vendors with crafts, food, health care items and that special gift item for the holiday season.“It’s an opportunity to come downtown on a Wednesday night and help support the vitality of downtown,” DeVore said. Double Rafter Livestock owner Casi Watterson said she and her staff intend to set up at every Wednesday right up until Christmas.“It’s new and I think it’s a great idea, not only for the shoppers, but for the vendors to have a chance to get together and share ideas,” Watterson said. “It’s not a competitive atmosphere at all. All the vendors get along so well and we’re happy to help each other.“It encourages people to buy and shop local. I think it’s a good experience and a good way to spend a Wednesday night.”The Ellensburg Night Market is sponsored by the Ellensburg Downtown Association. For more information on being a vendor contact ellensburgnightmarket@gmail.com.“It’s a great space for this,” EDA board president Kelle Vandenberg said. “It gives people a reason to come down at night to downtown for something new and exciting.“It’s also good business for the Gard. People can enjoy their favorite wines and shop in a welcoming indoor environment. It’s a great way to support local businesses and find unique gifts for the during the holiday season.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ellensburg Night Market Vendor Brenda Devore Commerce Economics Casi Watterson Livestock Shopping Market Rodney Harwood Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Rodney Harwood
Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com
Follow Rodney Harwood 