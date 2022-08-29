Rodeo, where the pavement ends, and the West begins.
Considering the amount of time they’ve spent on the arena floors across the country over the years, it seemed only right the 2022 Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame inductees were ushered in in a room with a dirt floor.
This year’s inductees include the father-and-son roping team Dick and J.D. Yates from the famed Colorado rodeo family.
Big Bend/Flying 5 Rodeo saddle bronc Spring Planting, who was twice the PRCA Saddle Bronc of the Year.
The inductees also included a special group of young people who founded the Kittitas County Junior Sheriff’s Posse in 1958 and rode across two decades of Ellensburg Rodeo history.
Hundreds gathered on Saturday night in the arena at the Spirit Therapeutic Riding Center arena, which had been converted into a grand ballroom for the event.
They were rodeo fans chomping at the bit for the rodeo, just days away. There were rodeo board members, Top Hands and Posse members. The Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame Board of Directors gathered to pay tribute.
The Royal Court was there, past and present. There were artists, whose work over the course of the past 10 years has helped raise money for the local hall of fame. On Saturday, they raised an estimated $22,000 through the auction.
The artwork was on display in all its glory one more time, along with photographs of Spring Planting, who carried Coburn Bradshaw (2019) and Bradley Harter (2017) to 90-point rides in the Ellensburg Arena.
There were photos of Dick and J.D. throwing a loop. Dick worked with then arena director Ken MacRae to add team roping to the Ellensburg Rodeo event lineup. J.D., of course, was the youngest cowboy to compete in the National Finals Rodeo as a 15-year-old in 1975.
It was a good night to get Western — good food, good company, humble people talking about great deeds on the dirt floor of a riding center that helps provide equine assisted activities to people with physical and emotional disabilities.
J.D. roped in 21 NFR’s, including 13 with his father Dick, between 1975 and 2002. They won the Ellensburg Rodeo in 1986 and 1988. J.D. was the all-around champion in 2003. His son Trey is also an NFR qualifier, making it three generations from the Yates family to compete on the grandest stage in PRCA rodeo.
“When I was roping with dad, there wasn’t any pressure on me (as a 15-year-old). There was probably more pressure on him. My son came along, and we started rodeoing, and I admired my dad a lot more because I was damn sure nervous when I rode with my kid. I never roped on the level with my son that he roped with me, so I understood,” J.D. said.
“It’s interesting, I’ve watched my son rope against kids that I roped against their dad. Some of the boys are from right here in Ellensburg. I roped against their dads and their uncles and was friends with them. As we watch our boys rope against each other it’s all a unique family and circle of who you meet.”
In 1984, father, son and daughter (Kelly) made it a hat-trick of Yates competing at the Thomas Mack Center. He has some fond memories roping at Ellensburg as well.
“Everybody looks forward to coming here. When Aug. 15 hits, and you’re not headed to the Northwest, you’re probably not rodeoing,” Yates explained. “I won a couple of times here with my dad, which is special. It’s been one of those rodeos I’ll remember.
“My dad was the team roping director and got with the director (in 1981) here to have them add team roping. Now, team roping in the state of Washington is huge.”
Donny Hutsell and Sonny Riley also produced Spring Fling, which was inducted into the Ellensburg Rodeo Hal of Fame in 2009. Now the Big Bend/Flying 5 add another to the great list of bucking stock in the local Hall of Fame.
“The thing is mares are more consistent in their bucking than stallions. That’s what I remember about Spring Planting is that she was very consistent, and the cowboys liked that,” Riley said. “She’s a fantastic horse. Her momma was great. Her daddy was great. Her grandpa on the sire’s side was great. So, she’s from three generations of really good buckin’ horses.
“Genetics is everything. Spring Fling was inducted here (in 2009), and they cloned her, and we got six clones out of the foal.”
Spring Planting was the horse to draw if you wanted to win Ellensburg. She carried both Bradshaw and Harter to 90-point rides. She’s been a steady ride to the pay window and the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame added one more from the “Born to Buck” program.
“We started coming here with I was 20 years old in 1967. I was always the one that handled the bulls in the rodeo business, but then it got down to me and Donny,” Riley said. “We’ve been pretty good partners. We didn’t give a damn what anybody else did.
“We just did out thing, so being inducted into Ellensburg is a pretty big deal. They’re far and few in between and you have to celebrate when you can.”
The Kittitas Junior Posse boys wore red Western shirts with white scarfs, white straw hats and white slacks. They carried the American flags in the Ellensburg Rodeo parade and the night performances throughout the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s.