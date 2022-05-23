A year ago, at this time, Gov. Jay Inslee had just told the state his plans to lift the social distance and health restrictions that locked down life as we knew it.
Protective masks were on their way out, gatherings both inside and out were back on. The door swung open to return to some sense of normalcy with the return of the Ellensburg Rodeo and the Daily Record Xtreme Bares and Broncs.
The Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame’s meet and greet provided a sense of normalcy for the first time since March of 2020 and smiles were the name of the game.
This year, the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame’s meet and greet at Fitterer’s Furniture last week had things back on track as they matched 16 local artists with sponsors for the 2022 “Artists of Fame.”
Ellensburg Rodeo Royalty Princess Raylene Olea and Queen Sydnie Price were fresh off their participation in the 14th Annual Daily Record Xtreme Bares and Broncs, well into their 2022 duties representing this town and its rodeo.
The night was a chance to match local artists with their sponsors and talk rodeo as the Ellensburg Rodeo inches closer to its 100-year celebration in 2023.
The Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame has been blessed with not just solid community support over the years, but support from the artistic community with its many contributions to help keep the dream on Pearl Street in a great space as part of the Western Culture & Art Center, along with the Clymer Museum/Gallery and the Western Art Association.
The art is due back on July 12 at the ERHOF museum between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.