Jim Davidson always enjoyed being a part of something special, beginning his journey as an active volunteer at the Ellensburg Rodeo in 1970 working on the timed event end of the arena, along with a number of other duties.
He used to be responsible for bringing the All-Around trophy and the All-Around saddle down to the President’s Box for the presentation.
Now, he is going to be sitting in the President’s Box when the Ellensburg Rodeo dedicates Championship Monday to honor his years of service.
“I’d just be happy with a handshake,” said Davidson, who served as a Top Hand from 1988-2002 and is still volunteering at the roping chutes today.
“(Arena director) Rick Cole called me and he asked if I was sitting down. He told me they selected me for a dedication.”
“Rodeo and the spirit of the western way of life is best depicted through its rodeo volunteers,” he explained. “There is a certain community pride in hosting one of the best rodeos in the country.”
“What I like is that the rodeo contestants that come to Ellensburg really appreciate what they get from us — our cooperation, help, anything they need, they know we’re there to help them,” Davidson said. “We’re not there for one, we’re there for all.
“To me, they bring beauty to Ellensburg with the rodeo.”
Next year, the Ellensburg Rodeo will celebrate 100 years since the first one in 1923. It was recently inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs, Colo. It’s one of the best in the business and the volunteers are the backbone behind the success.
“The 100 years is a real feather in our cap. There are only a few rodeos that have been around a little bit longer,” he said. It takes a lot of people to make the rodeo successful. It makes me awful proud to be a part of it.”