The Ellensburg Rodeo Trunk and Treat drive-through candy distribution was a honkin’ good way to spend Halloween Saturday afternoon.
Kids had a chance to trick or treat, families stayed safe as the cars weaved up and down the aisles at the rodeo contestants parking lot on a sunshine afternoon that was picture perfect for the first-time event.
They were at least 100 cars in the first hour and at last look, the line went from the entrance gate all the way down the hill to the Dairy Queen on Adler Street. Rodeo board president Jerry Doolin’s headless horseman costume got as many laughs as it did scares as he and general manager Megan Meeks handed out candy to the crusin’ carloads of eager children.
“We didn’t have a rodeo this year because of the COVID-19 and the Halloween downtown trick or treat got shut down. The rodeo board felt like we needed to do something for the community. The kids don’t get to go knocking door to door so this is a good way for them to get out and show off their costumes,” Doolin said.
“My costume isn’t scary at all. I’m like the main event. It’s a great day and we had 24 businesses and organizations join in for a safe way to enjoy Halloween.”
There were posse members riding through the grounds on horseback, country music coming from the concession stands. With the mandatory facial masks and costumed characters, it looked a little like the Hole in the Wall Gang kicking up its heals.
Costumes and candy were the treat. “Happy Halloween,” was the catch phrase of the day. And even though it looked like rush hour on the I-5, drivers were courteous and cautious as they made their way from vendor to vendor with kids hanging out the window enjoying the spectacle.
“It’s so awesome to see the kids and the community get together like this. It’s like a little piece of normal,” said Ellensburg Rodeo Princess Clara Van Orman, the 22-year-old daughter of Rod and Caron Van Orman. “Events like this is what the Ellensburg Rodeo is all about.
“We are all about putting the community first and staying safe. This isn’t any different participating in a parade or some other event in our travels. It’s not a rodeo, but we’re still getting our name out there and supporting our hometown.”
There were cowboys in masks, clowns and fairy costumes. And for a minute, it looked a little bit like a normal day where kids and community forgot about the pandemic, the protests and other oddities of the times.
In the end, 1.400 cars came through. It was just a good day in Ellensburg and without a doubt, hundreds of cars made their way to the rodeo grounds to spend a little time Trunk or Treating with the ProRodeo Hall of Fame inductees.