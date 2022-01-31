The more things change, the more things stay the same.
Saturday night’s Ellensburg Rodeo Royal Court Coronation was a nice blend of new and old, ushering in the reign of 2022 queen Sydnie Price and princess Raylene Olea, while giving a proper send off to outgoing queen Cora Clift and princess Clara Van Orman.
Some of the new included shifting the event from the long-time coronation venue at the Student Union & Recreation Center at Central Washington University to Teanaway Hall at the Kittitas Valley Event Center where an estimated 200 people took part.
Where in past years, the riding performance was done in the fall three months prior to the speeches, impromptu questions and modeling pageant the night of the coronation banquet.
On Saturday, Olea and Price did their riding that morning and wrapped up the remainder of the program that night, making for a 15-hour day by the time it was done.
But in the end, the evening was filled with rodeo, barbecue, fellowship and a celebration of the Western way of life like it has been celebrated for nearly 100 years.
“It’s been an amazing night. We have such a great community, and I can’t wait to be an ambassador for the rodeo,” Price said. “I’m excited to see where we go from here.”
It was a night of pageantry with proud fathers walking their daughters through the tunnel of hats raised in salute by members of the board of directors, Top Hands and Posse members. Banners dating back to 1923 lined the ceiling, while former Royal Court photographs decorated the walls, including Bernice Bender’s 1941 picture on a rearing horse, showing off a bit of her horsemanship.
“We both have worked so hard for this, and the night was exciting leading all the way up to the announcement. To be an ambassador for the Ellensburg Rodeo is something I’ve always wanted to do and I’m so excited," Olea said.
“It’s been a long day. I got up at 4 a.m. to get ready. I needed that extra half hour to make sure I was awake and ready, and it's been great”
The celebration included rodeo royalty from throughout the state and Pacific Northwest, including two of the three judges very much familiar with the excitement of the Ellensburg process.
Judge Penny Hein was the 2000 King County Princess on the Ellensburg Rodeo Royal Court. Judge Annie Alley’s career in public relations and marketing are tied into the Kittitas Valley. She served as the 1997 queen during the 75th anniversary.
From the stage to the judges' table, to the banners on the ceiling and the photos on the wall, the Ellensburg Rodeo tradition was evident to all who witnessed.
“This is really the motivation,” Olea said, looking around as board members, Top Hands and Posse members visited with friends and family. “It’s such an honor to be able to represent the Ellensburg Rodeo and the sport of rodeo itself.
“I just want to share that and let everyone know how much I love it.”
Price is the 20-year-old daughter of Shane and Jenny Price. She is a Central Washington University student pursuing a degree in Elementary Education with a minor in Early Childhood Education with a goal of a master’s degree in counseling. She is highly involved with CWU as she is a part of Resonate village and the education department.
She enjoys spending time with her family, hiking, camping and painting. Price is involved in Washington State Horseman, Washington High School Equestrian Team, and Melody Riders. She was the President of Bits N’ Spurs 4-H club, a Spokane County Fair Ambassador and editor of Mead High School’s Yearbook.
“Things changed this year with the riding on the same day, but it’s been awesome,” Price said. “The board and Julie (Virden), who is our director, have done an amazing job making sure we have everything we need.
“My job is to represent the rodeo in the best way possible, being confident and outgoing and humble at the same time. I’ll do everything I can to make Ellensburg proud.”
Olea, the 18-year-old daughter of Stacy and Robert Olea Jr., is a senior at Ellensburg High School where she is actively involved in the creative writing club, pep band, OnTarget 4-H club, and is a member of the National Honor Society.
She competes in western events and gaming in both horse 4-H and Washington High School Equestrian Team. She also carried Ellensburg Rodeo sponsor flags and held the 2021 Washington Roundup Queen title.