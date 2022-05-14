The fourth seed Ellensburg High School softball team will return to Selah’s Carlon Park for a Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament consolation quarterfinal against second-seeded East Valley at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The Bulldogs find themselves in an elimination scenario after fifth seed Ephrata trailed 4-1 through three innings but scored six runs in the fourth, two including junior catcher Alexis Park's solo home run in the fifth and two more with senior first baseman Marlena Rodriguez's two-run shot to center in the seventh for an 11-6 quarterfinal win Saturday.
Ellensburg (10-11 overall) brought two across in the sixth before Kass Winter reached second base and Reagan Messner got to first with two down in the seventh, but the Tigers (12-9) collected a flyout to center and advanced to the semifinals where they fell 12-3 to top seed Othello and third seed Selah beat East Valley 4-3.
Victoria Zimmerman batted 2-for-2 with a double, scored twice, walked and stole two bases, Lily Case (2-4) came home and drove in a run, and Messner (1-2) found the plate, sprang another and walked.
The Bulldogs anticipate the return of Maddie Kennedy-Colson, who twisted an ankle against Class 4A West Valley May 12 in Yakima, against the Red Devils (16-4) Tuesday.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON ATHLETIC CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
QUARTERFINALS
EPHRATA 11, ELLENSBURG 6
EPH 1 0 0 6 2 0 2 — 11 14 3
ELL 1 0 3 0 0 2 0 — 6 8 3
BATTING — Ellensburg: Victoria Zimmerman 2-2, 2B, 2 R, BB, 2 SB; Hannah Krogstadt 1-3, RBI; Lily Case 2-4, R, RBI; Chante Leadercharge 0-3; Jami Nelson 1-4, R; Kass Winter 1-4, RBI; EJ McIntosh R; Alexis Gillespie 0-3, BB; Reagan Messner 1-2, R, RBI, BB; Lilly Button 0-3; Alexus Bosancu 0-1. PITCHING — Ellensburg: Olivia Carlson (L) 4 IP, 10 H, 7 R (2 ER), BB; Lily Case 3 IP, 4 H, 4 R (3 ER), BB, K.