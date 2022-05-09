The No. 23 Ellensburg High softball team went back and forth with 15th-ranked Selah in a Central Washington Athletic Conference Senior Day doubleheader Saturday at EHS.
The Bulldogs honored pitcher/first baseman Maddie Kennedy-Colson, catcher/infielder Jami Nelson, shortstop/pitcher/outfielder Kassidy Winter, outfielder/pitcher Victoria Zimmerman, shortstop/pitcher/outfielder Lily Case and catcher/third baseman Laney Mayer before the Vikings escaped with three eighth-inning runs in the 7-4 opener and Ellensburg broke Selah's 10-game win streak in the 12-6 closer.
"We played well enough to win against a great pitcher in Game 1," Bulldogs coach Greg Olin said. "It's encouraging going into districts to know that we can play with anybody in our conference, on any given day. I'm proud of the way we responded in Game 2: We hit the ball really well, and Lily and Olivia both kept us in the game from the circle."
Hannah Krogstadt batted 2-for-4 and scored twice for Ellensburg (10-8 overall, 6-6 CWAC) in Game 1, and Lily Case (2-4) doubled, tripled, came home twice and drove in a run.
The Bulldogs riddled Selah (11-7, 8-4) with 15 hits in Game 2 as Zimmerman (2-3) scored twice, drove in a run, walked and stole three bases, Krogstadt (2-3) both doubled and scored twice and freed two runners, Case (4-4) doubled and scored twice and drove in three runs, and Alexis Gillespie (2-2) doubled, homered, scored twice and plated three more.
Next for Ellensburg, a winner of four of its last six, is a regular-season finale doubleheader at Class 4A No. 23 West Valley (9-7), on a three-game tear after beating Big 9 Conference rival Davis (2-15) by a 45-3 margin, scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday in Yakima.
The fourth-seed Bulldogs will see fifth-seeded Ephrata (11-9, 5-7) in the CWAC Tournament quarterfinals at 11 a.m., May 14 at Carlon Park in Selah, and the winner will face top-seed Othello (19-1, 11-1) in the semifinals set for 1 p.m. that afternoon on the same field.
SELAH 7, ELLENSBURG 4 (8 innings)
Saturday at Ellensburg High School
SEL 1 0 0 1 1 0 1 3 — 7 9 1
ELL 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 — 4 6 5
BATTING — Ellensburg: Victoria Zimmerman 0-4; Hannah Krogstadt 2-4, 2 R; Lily Case 2-4, 2B, 3B, 2 R, RBI; Maddie Kennedy-Colson 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Jami Nelson 0-3; Chante Leadercharge 0-3; Kassidy Winter 0-3; Reagan Messner 0-3; Alexis Gillespie 1-3. PITCHING — Ellensburg: Maddie Kennedy-Colson (L) 8 IP, 9 H, 7 R (ER), 6 BB, 5 K.
ELLENSBURG 12, SELAH 6
Saturday at Ellensburg High School
SEL 1 1 3 0 1 0 0 — 6 6 1
ELL 2 2 3 1 4 0 x — 12 15 3
BATTING — Ellensburg: Victoria Zimmerman 2-3, 2 R, RBI, BB, 3 SB; Hannah Krogstadt 2-3, 2 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Lily Case 4-4, 2 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI; Maddie Kennedy-Colson 1-4; Jami Nelson 2-4, R, 2 RBI; Kassidy Winter 0-4; Chante Leadercharge 1-2, 2B, R, RBI; Olivia Carlson 1-2; Reagan Messner R; Laney Mayer 0-2; EJ McIntosh R; Alexis Bosancu 0-1; Alexis Gillespie 2-2, 2B, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI. PITCHING — Ellensburg: Lily Case 3 IP, 6 H, 5 R (4 ER), 2 BB, K; Olivia Carlson 4 IP, ER, 3 BB.