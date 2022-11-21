EHS volleyball

Abby Harrell (10), Olivia Anderson (11), Leah Lewis (9) and the Ellensburg High School volleyball team made their deepest WIAA Class 2A State Championships run since taking second to Ridgefield in 2019.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD

In a WIAA Class 2A State Championships field full of sweeps, the five-seed Ellensburg High School volleyball team made its best run in three years.

The five-seed Bulldogs fell to top-seed Lynden in a 14-25, 23-25, 22-25 consolation semifinal Saturday at the Yakima Valley SunDome, but it's the farthest they've been since running up Ridgefield for the crown in 2019.


