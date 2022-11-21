...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Poor air quality.
* WHERE...Central, north central and northeast Oregon and
central, south central and southeast Washington.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A system moving through the area is
expected to break inversions and promote better mixing and air
quality Tuesday afternoon and early Tuesday evening. However,
the relief may be short as high pressure returns and inversions
may begin reforming by Wednesday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
&&
Abby Harrell (10), Olivia Anderson (11), Leah Lewis (9) and the Ellensburg High School volleyball team made their deepest WIAA Class 2A State Championships run since taking second to Ridgefield in 2019.
In a WIAA Class 2A State Championships field full of sweeps, the five-seed Ellensburg High School volleyball team made its best run in three years.
The five-seed Bulldogs fell to top-seed Lynden in a 14-25, 23-25, 22-25 consolation semifinal Saturday at the Yakima Valley SunDome, but it's the farthest they've been since running up Ridgefield for the crown in 2019.
Ellensburg (16-5 overall) led the Lions (19-3) by 8-6, 9-7, 14-8, 15-12 and 16-13 counts in the third, but Lynden forced ties of 16, 17, 18 and 19 and survived to beat six-seed Washington (Tacoma) for fifth.
The Bulldogs trailed 21-11 in the first set, took time to think, and did the same down 3-1 in the second before tying 3-3, 4-4, 12-12 and 16-16, 17-17 and 19-19. Lions junior outside hitter Haylee Koetje finished the Bulldogs, however, with a kill from left to center.
Leah Lewis, a 6-foot Ellensburg junior outside hitter/right side, and Lynden freshman setter Campbell DeJong were awarded for sportsmanship Saturday after Lynden suffered a 3-2 quarterfinal loss to nine-seed Greater Spokane League champion Pullman Friday.
The Central Washington Athletic Conference medalist Bulldogs, featuring 6-foot-4 all-district first-team sophomore right side Alana Marrs and 6-foot-2 honorable mention sophomore right side Hazel Murphy, look to the future as three-time CWAC Player of the Year and Villanova University commitment Abby Harrell, first-team middle blocker and University of Washington women’s basketball signee Olivia Anderson, second-team middle blocker Parker Lyyski, second-team setter Lilly Button, honorable mention senior libero Leah Drexler, Sailor Walker and Emily Panattoni are set to graduate in spring 2023.
Second-seed Columbia River (Vancouver) blanked four-seed Ridgefield, which sent Ellensburg into consolation from the quarterfinals Friday, in the title match for a second year in a row and the Rapids' fourth trophy since 1991.