Ellensburg volleyball splits with Class 4A West Valley, Eastmont BY JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Sep 13, 2021 40 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bulldogs junior middle blocker Olivia Anderson (11) tips a shot past West Valley sophomore Kaitlyn Leaverton (5) and junior Lexi Barbee (11) Saturday in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL/DAILY RECORD Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Ellensburg High School volleyball team held its own against visiting Class 4A Big-9 Conference rivals West Valley and Eastmont in its opening non-league week.Ellensburg jumped out to third-and-fourth-set leads but fell 3-1 (21-25, 18-25, 25-12, 20-25) to West Valley Saturday after sweeping Eastmont 25-14, 25-23, 25-21 Thursday.“We appreciate the challenges and opportunities to learn,” said coach Jesse Stueckle, whose Bulldogs (1-1 overall) are scheduled next for the 80-team Sundome Volleyball Festival at 9 a.m. Sept. 18, in Yakima. “These type of matches are exactly what we want to expose areas of our offense and defense to improve.” West Valley (3-0) led the first set 20-15 and Ellensburg came to within two at 23-21 but could not complete the comeback. The Rams built a 23-15 advantage in the second but closed it out.The Bulldogs jumped out 7-0 in the third, however, and forced a West Valley timeout at 18-9 on the way to spiking the final point. Ellensburg started 8-1 in the fourth, but the Rams drew even at 13, led 24-19 and closed with a serve that skimmed the top-center of the net and fell to the Bulldogs’ mid-court logo.Leah Drexler’s 21 digs and 15 perfect passes helped to keep the Bulldogs in it, Abby Harrell landed 15 kills with 14 digs and eight perfect passes, and Kacey Mayo dished out 20 assists, five digs and three aces.Against Eastmont (0-3), Harrell notched 20 kills, five saves and three aces, and Reaghan Naboychik and Alana Marrs came away with five and four respective kills.Ellensburg dealt 12 aces, of which Drexler dealt four, and Mayo and Lilly Button dished out 14 and 11 respective assists.“I thought we served tough and played well at times, but we need to continue to pass the ball with greater consistency,” Stueckle said. “I loved the energy we played with and our ability to work through the ups and down of the match. It was great to be playing in front of our fans and have our student K-9 unit in full force. We need to stay focused on the small things and continue to improve each practice.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ace Ellensburg Sport Volleyball Assist Kill Dig Abby Harrell Perfect Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOpening day of school: Kittitas schools follow own mask pathKittitas Valley Healthcare retains most employees amongst mandatory vaccine mandateEllensburg 16-year-old releases new song 'Royalty'Letter: Anti-vaxers have been warned of the consequencesCentral Washington football looks to slow Barriere, No. 8 Eastern WashingtonLongtime rodeo writer Jon Guddat ready to move on to something elseSept. 10 blotter: Mountain lion spotted near Irene RinehartSept. 6 blotter: Black bear walks by The BrickBack to schoolCity Council moves annexation request for four properties west of Anderson Road forward Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter