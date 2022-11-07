EHS volleyball

Kacey Mayo (1), Sailor Walker (7), Leah Drexler (8), Hazel Murphy (3) and the Ellensburg High School volleyball team swept Grandview in the Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals Saturday.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament top seed Ellensburg High School volleyball team can reach its second WIAA Class 2A State Championships in a row and its 19th state trip since 1979 with a win in the final against third-seed Ephrata Thursday.

The Bulldogs (14-3 overall), who won the 1988 Class 3A crown, ride an 11-game streak into their 7 p.m. contest with the third-seed Tigers (13-5) who beat sixth-seed Prosser 3-1 in the quarterfinals and upset second-seed Selah 3-2 in the semifinals.


Tags

Recommended for you