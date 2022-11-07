Kacey Mayo (1), Sailor Walker (7), Leah Drexler (8), Hazel Murphy (3) and the Ellensburg High School volleyball team swept Grandview in the Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals Saturday.
The Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament top seed Ellensburg High School volleyball team can reach its second WIAA Class 2A State Championships in a row and its 19th state trip since 1979 with a win in the final against third-seed Ephrata Thursday.
The Bulldogs (14-3 overall), who won the 1988 Class 3A crown, ride an 11-game streak into their 7 p.m. contest with the third-seed Tigers (13-5) who beat sixth-seed Prosser 3-1 in the quarterfinals and upset second-seed Selah 3-2 in the semifinals.
“We’re going to work hard, that’s one thing,” said Ellensburg coach Jesse Stueckle of the plan between their 25-22, 25-17, 25-22 Saturday semifinal sweep of fifth seed Grandview (7-11) and Thursday. “We have a good three days of practice, there’s a lot of things that we need to work on and fine-tune, and we’re going to look at our serve and our serve-receive and see if we can be a lot more efficient than what we’re doing. Right now is a time to celebrate one win, get back in the gym on Monday and get right back at it.”
The Bulldogs swept Ephrata at home Oct. 6, finished the Tigers 3-2 on the road Nov. 3 and sealed their 11th straight-set win of the fall against Grandview, which blanked fifth seed Othello (8-9) in the quarterfinals Saturday.
“It’s been a long season and a lot of good stuff, so we’re getting to our right spots,” Stueckle said. “We’re making good decisions and we’re forcing the action, so it’s kind of on our shoulders whether we are going to put a ball and put it away or we’re going to make those errors. We try to limit our errors and just make really good decisions at the net, off the net, and we’ve got work to do. The girls get tomorrow off and we’re going to try to work real hard on Monday.”
Abby Harrell (15 kills, seven digs, seven perfect passes, two aces), Alana Marrs (four kills), Hazel Murphy (six kills), Parker Lyyski (three kills, five blocks), Leah Drexler (two aces, 14 perfect passes, 12 digs), Lilly Button (17 assists, five digs), Kacey Mayo (two aces, nine assists, three digs) and Taylor Alder (nine perfect passes, two digs) kept the Greyhounds from their fourth win in a row.
Ellensburg landed 33 kills with 11 errors on 58 attempts for a 37.9 hitting percentage, a 2.33 passer rating with 31 perfect passes, eight aces with 11 errors on 58 attempts, and 29 assists, 31 digs and six blocks in all.
“Even with this year, with not changing sides, it’s not just playing at home, it’s playing on the same side of the court in the same little piece of turf, so that’s nice,” said Stueckle of the CWAC’s decision that, since COVID, teams don’t change sides between sets for health and safety precautions. “Different leagues can do that, and in State, I think, they’re going to switch things around. People love to play in front of their friends and family, and that gives us a lot of encouragement, so we’re looking forward to Thursday as well.”