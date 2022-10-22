The location is ideal. The beers are cold. The menu is exceptional.
Ellensburg’s newest craft beer taproom is serving it up on Main Street in a 350-square-foot indoor space with an enclosed patio experience.
Darren and Kristen Nelson finally put the wheels in motion on Oct. 5, opening Enchantment Brewing at 416 N. Main St. just in time for the Ellensburg Downtown Association Night Market.
“We filled our patio within minutes,” Darren said, sitting in the enclosed 14-table space at the finely crafted community table he built himself. “Everything’s been fine for outside seating right now. We’ll add heaters as it gets colder and take the enclosure down in the summer.
“I built all the tables myself and the community table. I do a little bit of everything, I guess.”
Darren is the brew master and taproom renovator and Kristen does the food service, serving a nice street taco menu along with four salad options.
“I like the (cooking) system. You can cook a filet mignon in it if you want to. Everything has its own shelf, and you can set it to where everything is done at the same time. We’re thinking about cooking Thanksgiving dinner down here,” she said with a laugh.
On the beer side, Darren started with a home brew operation 12 years ago. The Salem, Oregon, native decided to make a go of it coming out of the pandemic, purchasing professional brewing equipment and researching beer recipes.
“I use a 3 1/2 barrel brewing system with a storage unit until its ready to bring to the retail space,” he said. “I did a lot of self-study and had a lot of technical support from the supplier.
“My recipes come from my own research. I had some brews that I wanted to emulate, yet put my own twist on.”
There is a beer storage at the downtown facility where the beer is kept at a constant 27 degrees before it is piped through a delivery system to the bar.
The beers on tap include anything from Otter Rock IPA, a classic Northwest beer with a balance between citrus, hops and malt, to Hefeweizen, which is a smooth, refreshing beer with a hint of banana.
Enchantment Brewery also offers a Darkest Hour Stout, which includes hints of chocolate and coffee, to name a few.
And of course, there’s Just Beer, like the name implies. There are seven craft beers total, along with the Just Beer.
“We offer five street taco plates and four different salad options and a kids menu,” Darren said. “We also have a draft cocktail system with a can sealer, so we can can cocktails for take-home.
“We do a margarita, pina drink. We also have a rum-base cocktail and a lemonade with a vodka base.”
Enchantment Brewing also offers a line of brand products, anything from T-shirts and caps to coasters and other items. There is also six-pack options for both beer and cocktail packages.
A cold one and food on the avenue is a nice addition to downtown Ellensburg.