...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
The above is a screenshot from the Make Music Ellensburg virtual choir performance.Make Music Ellensburg is one of the businesses advancing in the annual Enterprise Challenge.
Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce and the Yakima County Development Association announced the Enterprise Challenge contestants moving on to the second round of the business plan competition.
At the Trade Show, approximately 12 judges will meet and evaluate contestants' ventures and choose the top finalists that will move into the third and final round of the competition. Each are ultimately vying for the winner’s circle of $17,500 in cash prizes.
Contestants completed extensive workshops in business finance, human resource, real estate, marketing, technology and also received individual coaching from industry experts.
Through the workshops and individual assistance, contestants formed a business plan pitch that was judged and scored to determine the top thirteen that will forward in the competition.