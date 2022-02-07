Make Music Ellensburg

The above is a screenshot from the Make Music Ellensburg virtual choir performance.Make Music Ellensburg is one of the businesses advancing in the annual Enterprise Challenge.

 Contributed

Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce and the Yakima County Development Association announced the Enterprise Challenge contestants moving on to the second round of the business plan competition.

At the Trade Show, approximately 12 judges will meet and evaluate contestants' ventures and choose the top finalists that will move into the third and final round of the competition. Each are ultimately vying for the winner’s circle of $17,500 in cash prizes.

Contestants completed extensive workshops in business finance, human resource, real estate, marketing, technology and also received individual coaching from industry experts.

Through the workshops and individual assistance, contestants formed a business plan pitch that was judged and scored to determine the top thirteen that will forward in the competition.

For more information about the 2022 Enterprise Challenge, schedule and scoring criteria, please visit www.kittitascountychamber.com/enterprisechallenge.

Businesses include:

Make Music Ellensburg - Kittitas County

A community music school for all ages offering in-person & virtual lessons, classes, workshops, and events.

Northwest Health Collective LLC - Kittitas County

Personal training and health and wellness coaching

The Art Box, LLC - Kittitas County

Event planning, balloons and party supply rental, custom orders for crafts and activities

The Botany Shop - Kittitas County

Retail store in downtown Ellensburg offering a variety of houseplants and botanical goods for sale

Top Fly Guide Service LLC - Kittitas County

Provide fly fishing trips for trout and bass on the Yakima River and steelhead trips on the Klickitat River

Gallivant Chocolate Company - Kittitas County

High quality hand-made chocolates and confections

Garage Studio Fitness LLC - Kittitas County

Personal training & group class studio

Arts and Drafts - Yakima County

A craft bar where patrons can come and choose a craft to create while enjoying adult beverages

Ike's Creamery - Yakima County

A boutique craft made ice cream shop

Inversion Architects - Yakima County

Design, build and sell Garden Houses (Accessory Dwelling Units)

Savage Mustard - Yakima County

Specialty foods selling three 3 different types of mustard

Sunny Family Medicine - Yakima County

A primary care physicians office using an innovative business model to reduce costs and hassles to patients while delivering excellent care

Yakima Beta - Yakima County

Retail store carrying gear and apparel for outdoor recreation

