Aesthetics, identity, life, death, art and apocrypha presented in six-minute flashes were the focal points of a PechaKucha event at Hal Holmes Center hosted by the CWU Philosophy and Religious Studies Department and EthicsLab on Nov. 29.
The evening was long awaited as it was postponed for two years during the pandemic; it served to celebrate the 55th anniversary of the Philosophy department and the 45th anniversary of the Religious Studies Department, according to Department Chair Jeffrey Dippmann.
“There’s still a lot of Emeritus faculty and retired faculty in town. I thought they’d get a kick out of seeing this material and how the department has developed,” Dippmann said.
Five professors from the department presented 20 slides for around 20 seconds each, as is custom for the PechaKucha format. PechaKucha means “chit chat” in Japanese and the style of presenting originated in Japan.
In between pairs of presentations, attendees were allowed to ask questions and have discussions with the professors. Presenters included: Lauren Nuckols discussing aesthetics and beauty standards, Matthew Altman discussing subjectivity and how artists push boundaries, Lily Vuong discussing identity and apocrypha and David Schwan discussing practical implications of philosophy. The stage featured CWU Religious Studies alumni Hillia Hula creating many shapes with countless hoops during an interlude performance, complete with a 50-hoop slinky.
The Founding Department Faculty honored at the event included Chester Keller, John Utzinger, Peter Burkholder, Webster Hood, Jay Bachrach, Raeburne Heimbeck and Robert Goedecke.
Cynthia Coe, a CWU philosophy professor, shared slides highlighting death, life and the impact of modern medicine on humans.
“My department chair told me I should talk about something cheerful, so I started with the meaning of life, and then I just found I couldn’t talk about the meaning of life without talking about death,” Coe said. “How we feel about death tends to reflect our sense of what is valuable about life. How we see what is valuable about life then shapes our attempts to deal with mortality.”
In an interview, Coe said she appreciated the variety that got to shine on stage from the department.
“The diversity of approaches and ideas in the faculty talks reflected the pluralism of our department and the wide reach of the questions we ask, the intersections with art, history, artificial intelligence and more,” Coe said.
The presentations sparked discussions among students, alumni and long-time Ellensburg community members seated at tables with black and gold balloons and desserts provided by Hayday Bake and Brew.
“I'm always impressed by our students' abilities to articulate what they've learned in the department and by their plans for how to change the world,” Coe said.
CWU alumni Susan Waddle said she enjoyed Vuong’s presentation about “apocrypha,” biblical writings not accepted as canonical scripture.” Waddle said she was invited to sit in on Vuong’s class some time to learn more.
“I did not know that there was a gospel that Mary Magdalene wrote,” Waddle said after listening to Vuong speak. “I thought that was one of the more interesting presentations.”
Natalie Cortez and Andy Polak, recipients of the Dr. Chester Keller Scholarship and the Founding Faculty Scholarship respectively, spoke at the event about their experiences within the department and life stories.
Polak spoke to the audience about his career path evolution from work as a paramedic and firefighter shifting to philosophy, “the love of learning.”
In an interview, Polak said “I've taken classes from most of these professors and they're all amazing. It (receiving the scholarship) really has given me an opportunity to completely reinvent myself.”
Cynthia Krieble, an Emeritus professor who worked for over 30 years in the art department at CWU, said she felt a special connection with all the presenters.
“The current faculty’s presentations were outstanding,” Krieble said. “My husband was a colleague of theirs for years and I went through the hiring process for a number of the people who presented tonight, so I feel very connected to this department.”
Raeburne Heimbeck, Krieble’s late husband, is a founding faculty member whose focus was Chinese and Indian philosophies; he created the Founding Faculty Scholarship awarded to Polak.
Kreible said initially the scholarship was $1,000 per year, but Dr. Heimbeck received a “sizable” donation from a former student who he helped attend graduate school that was later dedicated to the Founding Faculty Scholarship.
Dippmann said looking toward the future of the department, “We are in the process of talking with some folks in the foundation about getting a diversity, equity and inclusivity scholarship for engaged work in those areas. We are developing a small minor with the science and economic department, so we’re expanding our reach.”