Central Washington University professor Matthew Altman presents the work of Ellensburg artist Jampa Dorge at a Pechakucha event last week in Ellensburg.

 Katherine Camarata / for the DAILY RECORD

Aesthetics, identity, life, death, art and apocrypha presented in six-minute flashes were the focal points of a PechaKucha event at Hal Holmes Center hosted by the CWU Philosophy and Religious Studies Department and EthicsLab on Nov. 29.

The evening was long awaited as it was postponed for two years during the pandemic; it served to celebrate the 55th anniversary of the Philosophy department and the 45th anniversary of the Religious Studies Department, according to Department Chair Jeffrey Dippmann.


