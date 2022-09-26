Election 2022 Poll Workers

Amanda Rouser poses for a photo in front of a recruiting desk for new poll workers at Atlanta City Hall on Sept. 14 in Atlanta. Rouser was motivated to serve as a poll worker for the first time during the upcoming midterm election by false allegations of fraud against a Georgia poll worker after the 2020 presidential election.

 AP

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


ATLANTA (AP) — Outraged by false allegations of fraud against a Georgia elections employee in 2020, Amanda Rouser made a vow as she listened to the woman testify before Congress in June about the racist threats and harassment she faced.

“I said that day to myself, ‘I’m going to go work in the polls, and I’m going to see what they’re going to do to me,’" Rouser, who like the targeted employee is Black, recalled after stopping by a recruiting station for poll workers at Atlanta City Hall on a recent afternoon. “Try me, because I’m not scared of people.”

Tags

Recommended for you