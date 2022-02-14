Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 12-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A theft was reported on Tyler Road.
The reporting party on West Second Street in Cle Elum received a notification on her phone that she was being tracked. She thinks someone may have placed a tracker on her car.
A man who appeared to be under the influence of drugs was running around and tearing his clothes off on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
A hit and run was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.
The reporting party was concerned that the overhead street light is out at West Sixth Avenue and Kittitas Street.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a 2006 Lexus on Anderson Street.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on East Fifth Avenue and North Ruby Street.
Two cases of beer and miscellaneous food items were reported stolen from a store on North Ruby Street.
The reporting party was warming up her vehicle to leave after work on West University Way and found a man inside her vehicle going through her things.
A man who reportedly had been trespassed from a location on East Fourth Avenue days earlier was making lewd and vulgar comments and then ran out of the building cursing.
Tools were reported stolen on West Second Street in Cle Elum.
A man who reportedly had been banging on windows and trying to get into a residence on West Joanna Place was now trying to get into a neighbor’s residence.
A pickup reportedly collided with a F350 pulling a trailer on West Second Street and Alpha Way in Cle Elum.
A shoplifter reportedly was in custody on Mountain View Avenue.
The reporting party was about to enter a restaurant on state Route 903 in Ronald when a large pitbull slammed into him and knocked him down.
Someone reportedly broke into a garage on Winchester Drive in Cle Elum.
A man reportedly was in the roadway yelling and screaming at vehicles on West University Way.
Three subjects reportedly were throwing rocks at the windows of the library from the bus enclosure on North Ruby Street.
Two picnic tables reportedly were drug out onto the ice at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park. The tables will fall into the pond when the ice melts.
Two windows on the driver’s side of a Town and Country van reportedly were broken on South Ruby Street.
A man reportedly was rummaging through multiple mailboxes on Cleveland Street in Cle Elum.
A man reportedly had a bunch of mail in his hands on Grant Street in Cle Elum.
A hit and run was reported on North Pearl Street and East Fourth Avenue.
A black Honda Civic reportedly was struck by a white SUV on North Dolarway Road.
A mattress was reported on the sidewalk on East Helena Avenue and North Yellowstone Street.
A hit and run was reported on state Route 97.
A larger dog, possibly a Rottweiler, was reported loose at Kiwanis Park.
An SUV reportedly went off the roadway on Kittitas Highway and Fairview Road.
A hit and run was reported on Ruby Street.
A black Chevy Silverado reportedly was keyed by a woman in a silver Chevy Equinox in a parking lot on North Ruby Street.
A man in a blue paid shirt reportedly walked int the reporting party’s house on Grant Avenue in South Cle Elum and threatened the reporting party with a gun. The man left on foot towards South Cle Elum Way.
A man in a silver Acura reportedly drove off the roadway and hit the rock entry to Trinity Lane on Trinity Lane and Vantage Highway.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 12-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
An outside fire was reported on Alpine Drive and No. 81 Road.
A neighbor reportedly had a burn barrel in the alley on Lewis Street. Smoke was coming into the reportedly was coming into the reporting party’s yard.
An outside fire was reported on Indian Lake Drive.
A smoke investigation was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 85.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 12-14. (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 33-year-old Spanaway woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.
A 25-year-old Spokane man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for a no contact order violation/domestic violence. No bail.
A 39-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $10,000.
A 45-year-old Tacoma man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts first-degree identity theft, financial fraud, first-degree theft and forgery. Bail $250,000.
A 32-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Department of Corrections officers for three counts of first-degree driving with a suspended license, motor vehicle theft and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. Bail $40,200.
A 33-year-old Easton man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers mail theft. Bail $5,000.
A 41-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (no bail) and fourth-degree assault/domestic violence bail $2,100).
A 35-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for first-degree criminal trespass. Bail $1,000.
A 46-year-old North Bend man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for no contact order violation/domestic violence.