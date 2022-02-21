Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 19-21 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Black Beats headphones were reported stolen on North Wildcat Way.
A large group of skateboarders reportedly were in a parking lot on South Main Street and were almost struck by a customer’s vehicle. There were in the landscaping of the business as well.
There was a complaint of people living in an RV parked between First and Second avenues for the past four weeks.
Large pieces of a couch reportedly were in the roadway on Vantage Highway and North Ferguson Road.
The reporting party heard one gun shot near Kiwanis Park and observed two males running toward 14th Avenue from Main Street.
A package was reported stolen from a porch on East Countryside Avenue.
It appeared that someone reportedly scraped a key along the paint in a hallway of a building on North Chestnut Street.
A man reportedly pulled a gun and threatened to shoot everyone on North Alder Street and East 19th Avenue.
Three deer were reported behind a store on South Water Street. One deer appeared to be injured.
A broken keyboard, monitors and chairs were reported in a room on North Walnut Street.
An assault was reported at gasoline pumps on South Canyon Road.
A hit and run was reported on East First Street in Cle Elum.
A man in a gray Ford EcoSport reportedly pointed a gun at the reporting party on Interstate 90, milepost 73.
Transmission fluid was reported stolen on Rustic Road.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on East First Avenue and North Poplar Street.
A hit and run was reported on West University Way and North Dolarway Road.
A non–injury collision involving a silver Dodge Caliber and a Dodge Journey was reported on West Washington Avenue.
The reporting party received a note that said “I found you,” on East Helena Road. An unknown person knocked on the reporting party’s door, the reporting party opened it and heard someone running downstairs.
A vehicle prowl was reported on North Anderson Street.
The reporting party believes someone is breaking into her shed on Parke Creek Road.
The reporting party heard a noise during the night on North Columbia Avenue in Cle Elum. He looked outside and didn’t see anything but in the morning discovered the tires of his vehicle slashed.
The train reportedly was stopped and blocking the entrance to a development on Fir Lane.
Two vehicles reportedly pulled up in the loop next to Barto Hall on Chestnut Street. Two of the subjects were pushing each other.
A non-injury collision involving a white Jetta and a red Nissan was reported on East University Way.
Subjects in dark clothing reportedly were walking in the roadway and throwing trash in the roadway on West Bender Road and Reecer Creek Road.
A red Massey tractor with accessories was reported stolen on Naneum Road.
A man reportedly was rubbing his clothing on poles on West Fourth Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly hit a tree on Suncadia Trail and Bullfrog Road.
Debris was reported in the roadway on West University Way and North Water Street.
A Kia Sol with one headlight out reportedly was traveling the wrong way on Interstate 90, milepost 137.
Fire
An outside fire was reported on East Cherry Lane and South Ruby Street.
A chimney fire was reported on Upper Peoh Point Road.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 19-21 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrests reports were received for this time period.