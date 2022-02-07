Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 5-7 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A non-injury collision was reported on Fairview Road and Lyons Road.
n A bicycle and welder were reported stolen from a residence on Milwaukee Lane at Snoqualmie Pass.
n A residential burglary was reported on South Fifth Street in Roslyn.
n A red-haired woman in her 30s reportedly was hitting her Chihuahua in her shopping cart in a store on North Ruby Street.
n A hit and run was reported on North Pearl Street.
n Three dead birds reportedly were found in a room in a building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
n The reporting party said he tried to withdraw money from a bank inside a store on South Water Street but was refused the money because he wasn’t wearing a mask.
n A GMC Yukon reportedly struck a gate that leads to garbage cans on South Main Street and then left the scene.
n Checks reportedly were stolen from a location on East Sparks Road.
n An assault was reported on Clarke Road.
n Two subjects in a store reportedly witnessed shoplifting on North Ruby Street.
n A man outside of a building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard reportedly had his pants pulled down and was exposing himself.
n A 1992 Toyota reportedly went off the roadway and through a fence on Anderson Road and Umptanum Road.
n A homeless encampment was reported on North Pine Street.
n A non-injury collision was reported on Robbins Road, milepost 1.
n A man in his late 30s in a gray hoodie reportedly was exposing himself to other customers after he was refused service at a business on East University Way. The man appeared to be under the influence.
n Fireworks were reported on South A Street in Roslyn.
n Fireworks were reported on Double O Road in Ronald.
n The bike crossing sign at Seventh Avenue and Water Street reportedly had been run over and was placed in a field adjacent to the county lot.
n A horse reportedly was wandering in and out of the roadway on Thrall Road and No. 6 Road.
n A one-vehicle rollover was reported on Bullfrog Road, milepost .5.
n The window of a building on Third Avenue reportedly was broken out.
n A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a 2009 Toyota Tacoma on Lake Kachess Road and Forest Service Road 4832,
n The reporting party tried to talk to a man a few days ago about his dog pooping on his vehicle window on South Chestnut Street.
n A large owl reportedly appeared to be injured on East Second Avenue.
n A hit and run was reported on North Ruby Street.
n A man reportedly was walking with a hatchet in his hand on a sidewalk on North Okanogan Street and West Second Avenue.
n A hit and run was reported at a gas pump on Dolarway Road.
n A vehicle prowl was reported on Anderson Street.
n A cell phone was reported stolen on East Sparks Road.
n Three chairs were reported stolen from a fourth-floor lounge of a building on North Chestnut Street.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 5-7 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n Smoke reportedly was coming from a residence on Vantage Highway and Parke Creek.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 5-7. (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 28-year-old Kent man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (no bail), first-degree driving with a suspended license ($1,000 bail), hit and run unattended ($500 bail) and obstructing a public servant ($1,000 bail).