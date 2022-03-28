Theo Denner moved about The Mule Cocktail Bar and Restaurant Monday afternoon in the ambience of the space that was both soothing and relaxing, it’s brick wall ever so prevalent to the historical downtown.
The retired D&M Construction superintendent eyed the space on the brick to see how to best display his vintage rock ‘n’ roll posters for the First Friday Art Walk.
Like the great brush strokes of John Ford Clymer or visions on display at the Gallery One Visual Arts Center, these vintage posters designed by San Francisco psychedelic graphic artists like Wes Wilson, Bonnie MacLean, Stanley Mouse, Alton Kelley, Greg Irons, Lee Conklin, Rick Griffin, Bob Fried, Victor Moscoso, Randy Tuten, and David Singer were visions of the times.
They were handbills and posters advertising musical shows at places like the Fillmore Auditorium, the Fillmore West, the Avalon Ballroom and Winterland. But as times changed, the graphic artists became icons themselves with the special artwork of a generation.
“I think the posters are amazing,” Mule owner Sarah Beauchamp said. “I have such a passion for music and I think it’s an exciting medium, so I’m happy to have them.”
The First Friday Art Walk features local and regional artwork all over town, and this particular 11-piece graphic art display not only showcases vibrant, well designed work from a specific period. It also brings back memories of the music that defined a generation.
“The posters are mostly (Bill) Graham. There’s a few Family Dog posters out of Denver. These are all posters advertising shows in San Francisco or Denver,” Denner said. “There’s one, the Northern California Folk Rock Festival, that’s one of my favorites.
“I like the lineup, because it’s famous in the fact that it’s the only time Jimi Hendrix and Led Zeppelin shared the bill during the Zep’s first American tour. I also like the look of the poster.”
The Northern California Folk-Rock Festival had bands like the Doors, Santana, Jefferson Airplane, and Country Joe and the Fish and a collection of others.
Denner’s collection has close to 1,000 posters and First Walk patrons have an opportunity to walk down memory lane, viewing the exhibit that will be up for the remainder of April.
He also has a display of local handbills showcasing The Screaming Trees over at the Cornerstone Pie, paying his respects to the late lead singer Mark Lanegan.
One poster is from Lanegan’s final performance in Ellensburg at the Elks Grand Ballroom in 2018, featuring special guest Mark Pickerel.
There is also a first print original advertising the 1987 show by the Screaming Trees at Hal Holmes Center, which included openers Moral Crux and Greensuit.
“That display is more about the local acts and a tribute to Mark Lanegan,” Denner said. “The Mule exhibit is of the great graphic artists and posters in the Bay Area.”