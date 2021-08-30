Support Local Journalism


While the Ellensburg Rodeo arena is jumping with action over the Labor Day weekend, various business locations will offer art and music throughout the historical downtown.

The 420 Loft Gallery on Pearl Street has a strong representation of work by women from throughout the Kittitas Valley with its Fourth Annual Femme Locale exhibit.

The exhibit features 36 pieces ranging from sculpture to oil painting to mixed media and more.

“I think it’s an important exhibit. The exhibit has grown over the past couple of years and women artists are very important to the 420 Gallery,” curator Scott Mayberry said. “We had a big response from the artists.

“There is a wide variety from a number of different artists doing some incredible work.”

The Gård Vintners at 311 N. Pearl Street features art by the late Donald O’Connor in the 311 location and works by Austin Smith in 313. The Professors will be on hand to provide the live music.

O’Connor passed away on Wednesday afternoon, but art patrons can still see and remember his work.

“He was very enthusiastic about his art and we’re happy to showcase it here,” Gard Vintners manager Karen Bach said. “He was very outgoing and liked to tell the story behind each piece of work.

“He sat with the woman that is purchasing that piece up by the bar for two hours, telling her the story behind what she was buying. Every piece has a story and he was happy to tell you about it.”

Over at the Clymer Museum/Gallery, the Ancestors Of Their Future’s Past by artists Ryan Feddersen, John Isiah Pepion, Louis Still Smoking and Robert Martinez is a dazzling display of Native American art.

Gallery One Visual Arts Center will feature the Paint Ellensburg Exhibition SMILE with Central Washington Pediatric Dentistry summer camp highlights.

The Mule, 119 E 4th Ave. will have live music on tap, featuring the bluegrass sounds of The Thomas Creek Band.

As always, there is a little something for everybody during rodeo week in Ellensburg.

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

