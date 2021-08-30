First Friday Art Walk gives Ellensburg a little variety during rodeo week By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Aug 30, 2021 23 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Painter and sculptor Austin Smith is one of several artists work that will be on display during the First Friday Art Walk on Sept. 3 at various locations throughout the downtown district. Smith’s work will be on display at The Gård Vintners at 311 N. Pearl Street. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record The 420 Loft Gallery on Pearl Street has a strong representation of work by women from throughout the Kittitas Valley with its Fourth Annual Femme Locale exhibit. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record Local artist Donald O'Connor's work is on display at Gard Vintners. Rodney Harwood Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save While the Ellensburg Rodeo arena is jumping with action over the Labor Day weekend, various business locations will offer art and music throughout the historical downtown.The 420 Loft Gallery on Pearl Street has a strong representation of work by women from throughout the Kittitas Valley with its Fourth Annual Femme Locale exhibit.The exhibit features 36 pieces ranging from sculpture to oil painting to mixed media and more. “I think it’s an important exhibit. The exhibit has grown over the past couple of years and women artists are very important to the 420 Gallery,” curator Scott Mayberry said. “We had a big response from the artists.“There is a wide variety from a number of different artists doing some incredible work.”The Gård Vintners at 311 N. Pearl Street features art by the late Donald O’Connor in the 311 location and works by Austin Smith in 313. The Professors will be on hand to provide the live music.O’Connor passed away on Wednesday afternoon, but art patrons can still see and remember his work. “He was very enthusiastic about his art and we’re happy to showcase it here,” Gard Vintners manager Karen Bach said. “He was very outgoing and liked to tell the story behind each piece of work.“He sat with the woman that is purchasing that piece up by the bar for two hours, telling her the story behind what she was buying. Every piece has a story and he was happy to tell you about it.”Over at the Clymer Museum/Gallery, the Ancestors Of Their Future’s Past by artists Ryan Feddersen, John Isiah Pepion, Louis Still Smoking and Robert Martinez is a dazzling display of Native American art.Gallery One Visual Arts Center will feature the Paint Ellensburg Exhibition SMILE with Central Washington Pediatric Dentistry summer camp highlights.The Mule, 119 E 4th Ave. will have live music on tap, featuring the bluegrass sounds of The Thomas Creek Band.As always, there is a little something for everybody during rodeo week in Ellensburg. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Art Donald O'connor Artist Music Museums Scott Mayberry Karen Bach Work Rodney Harwood Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com Follow Rodney Harwood Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas School District will not police the mask mandateState responds to Kittitas School District's mask mandate positionEllensburg district asked to defy mask mandateBuck family carries on tradition helping to set up the Ellensburg Rodeo Indian VillageLocal artist Donald O’Connor left his mark in this world and he will be missedKittitas County registers 39th death from COVID-19Kittitas Valley Healthcare struggles with dangerously low staffing levelsRegional RV supplier pays thousands to help local man out of medical debtAug. 24 blotter: Aggressive people at school board meetingDream Flights’ Operation September Freedom honors local WWII veteran with an open-cockpit airplane flight Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter