Inspiration comes from many places — an intuitive thought walking alone in the forest or along the beach, a quiet conversation or even loud music, every which way the wind blows.
Even though award-winning marine artist Joyful Enriquez has been living in the land-locked Kittitas Valley since July, her inspiration and aspiration still comes from water … underneath it actually.
She’s always dreamed of being an underwater explorer, she said, and her art captures the underwater world of whales and other sea creatures that have inspired her life. That inspiration continues here in the Pacific Northwest.
“I grew up fishing with my grandpa, and I got the water bug bass fishing with him,” said Enriquez. “I was 7-8-years-old. That was one of my first memories watching the bass swimming through the water.
“It was such a magical place down there and I was trying to see the world from their perspective.”
Her images capture the unique color and movement of light underwater as she mixes representational and expressionist styles to capture the natural movement and energy.
“When I was 9-10, I started having this dream that I could breathe under water,” she explained, “that I’d be swimming with whales and sea creatures. I took that feeling from that dream, thinking this is what I’m going to do.”
Enriquez's work will be on exhibit at the 420 Loft on Feb. 4 as part of the first First Friday Walk of 2022. She will be painting live and available to share her thoughts and perspective on the process, which actually comes from dives.
She moved to Ellensburg from Pensacola, Fla., where she developed her artistic approach as a result of intense research from scuba diving, snorkeling, visiting aquariums, and collaborating with naturalists and conservationists.
It’s a hands-on approach that allows her to develop an accurate anatomy in the natural environment. A lot of times she uses reclaimed and repurposed wood for many of her frames.
“I started my journey in 2010 when I moved to this little place near Pensacola, Florida, where I took art classes, got scuba certified.,” said Enriquez, who has both a BS and MFA in studio art and illustration from Pensacola Christian College, is a member of the Oil Painters of America, Ocean Artists Society, and the Cultural Arts Alliance.
“I basically go scuba diving or snorkeling to observe how the light and color looks underwater. I like to watch the fish or animals moving through the water. Then I’ll take some photographs that will help me capture their anatomy when I get back to the studio. It’s kind of a balance, because I’m not trying to capture a photograph. I’m trying to be more expressive with the brush strokes.”
She says it’s about capturing the feeling of being in the environment, the weightlessness, the flow of water, and the silence that lifts the spirit, rather than the subject matter per se.
As a fine artist specializing in oil paintings of the underwater world, her artistic style captures the essence of the environment’s beauty, movement, color, and light by using brushes and palette knives in an expressive, authentic approach.
“It’s more about capturing that feeling I get when I’m under water,” she said. “It’s very peaceful and it has this transporting feeling to it.”
On the flip side, as an avid scuba diver, her experiences beneath the surface inspire her and motivate her to help preserve the aquatic environment through conservation efforts.
She has been photographed swimming with Tiger Sharks, swordfish, even sea turtles. Her work also includes the bass she and her grandfather chased way back when growing up.
The unique perspective will be on display when one of the newest artistic minds to Ellensburg puts her work on exhibition in the iconic 420 Loft.
“I love the atmosphere here. The space is located in a beautifully restored 1920’s era bank building that has kept much of its original architecture,” Enriquez said. “Although we just moved to Ellensburg, it already feels like home, and I am so grateful to be welcomed into this community.
“I can’t wait to become more involved locally and meet more wonderful people in our new hometown.”