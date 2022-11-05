Medically tailored meals include grilled Coho wild-caught salmon with low fat and salt feta cheese and grilled broccolini, served over tabouleh salad and finished with an herb and garlic chimichurri sauce.
Food can be far more than nutritional and the Food Is Medicine Coalition and partners intend to help health providers in Kittitas County provide a healthier lifestyle.
The FISH Food Bank is one of five food banks nationally to be invited to participate in the Accelerator Program, sponsored by the Food Is Medicine Coalition and partners, including the Nonprofit Finance Fund and the Center for Health Law and Policy Innovation at Harvard Law School.
The Accelerator’s mission is to refine, replicate, and expand the medically tailored meals (MTM) model nationwide. MTM are meals approved by a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist that improve chronic health outcomes through healthful eating.
“When we applied for entrance to the program. We already had experience with our ‘Healthy Table’ MTM program, which has enjoyed tremendous success so far,” said FISH Executive Director Peggy Morache, who lauded the program partnership between FISH, Community Health of Central Washington (CHCW), and the Kittitas County Public Health Department.
“Together we’re helping people address hypertension, obesity, and diabetes so they can set themselves on a path to better quality of life.”
FISH is learning alongside big-city food banks from Texas and North Carolina. Morache said FISH was able to compete for a position in the Accelerator Program by demonstrating both high client need and experience in delivering medically tailored meals, according to a press release.
In addition to nutritious meals, FISH and partners provide medical nutrition therapy screening and referral for other health-related needs, care coordination, and behavior-change support for CHCW patients with chronic illness.
“We need to grow the Healthy Table program so that more people with chronic illnesses — here and in other counties — can learn how life-changing healthful food can be,” said Morache. “The Accelerator Program will give us the operational and policy training we need to reach more people.”
In 2021-22, FISH produced and delivered over 8,000 medically tailored meals to 39 patients with diabetes, hypertension, and/or overweight/obesity.
Data shows that for patients who completed the Healthy Table program, the average blood sugar level decreased from 8.1 to 7.9; the average blood pressure level fell from 148/91 to 132/83; and the average body mass index decreased from 37.1 to 36.6. The eighth group of MTM participants is underway now.
FISH also was able to demonstrate high need for the Accelerator Program. Fifty percent of Kittitas County residents live in a “food desert,” a low-income census tract where a substantial share of residents lack easy access to groceries.
The number of fast-food restaurants in the county is 25% higher than the state average, and 10% of people have limited access to healthful food, compared to the statewide average of 5 percent.
FISH’s award-winning Chef, Darren Macri, works with an RDN to develop nutritious and delicious meals that are provided to MTM participants. Patients receive 14 frozen and fresh meals per week, primarily lunches and dinners, as well as measuring spoons and a recipe to go with each meal.
“The primary thing we ask is for a commitment to participate fully in the program” said Gary Bye, FISH Special Projects Manager, who added that goal is to change eating habits long-term.
“We know it’s not easy to change a lifelong habit. But those who do, experience remarkable, life-changing results.”
Grant funding enables a selected number of CHCW patients to participate in Healthy Table at no cost to themselves.
However, the program is also open to people who wish to pay privately for meals. If interested, please contact Gary Bye at gary@kvfish.org.
FISH provides federal, state, and privately donated food to eight food pantries throughout the county. More than 40% of county residents access food pantries throughout the year.
FISH also provides Meals on Wheels and other meal programs, provides infant-care supplies as the county’s designated diaper bank, and serves as the Basic Food/SNAP coordinator for Kittitas County.